N.B. Some random stream-of-consciousness satirical ideas (after a few coffees). This gets very dark. FAO Heretical and dissident adults only. You have been warned.

New Groundbreaking Study Warns: Humanity’s “Last Words” May Be a Red Flag for Extinction

In a revelation poised to reshape the course of history—and then be promptly ignored—a team of researchers has released a groundbreaking study suggesting that humanity’s “last words” could be the ultimate red flag in our survival story.

The esteemed Federation for Accurate Research and Trust Studies (FARTS—“Discovering truths that might just stink™”) has spent years recording and analyzing the parting remarks of the not-so-famous. Each statement, they found, reflected a nearly poetic level of misplaced confidence in authorities, systems, and technologies.

“We discovered that, across history, people have leaned into comforting narratives and ‘trusted the experts’—yes, even experts like me—over their own instincts,” explained Prof. Bea Leevme, lead FARTS researcher. “If this trend continues, humanity could very well cheer itself into extinction without so much as a raised eyebrow.”

A Gallery of Dangerous Missteps: The Fatal Logic of Just Trusting Authority

The study painstakingly categorizes hundreds of “fatal last words,” where individuals met catastrophe while zealously placing faith in authority. Co-author Dr. Ima Lemming led the FARTS team in analyzing these misguided moments, uncovering recurring themes in humanity’s long, ironic march toward self-made disaster:

Blind Trust in Authority

Throughout history, powerful institutions—governments, corporations, medical boards, and religious authorities—have perfected the art of manipulating trust, often under the banner of “benevolence,” “safety,” or “moral improvement.” And what better motivator than “the greater good” to justify self-serving policies? The FARTS database offers a grim anthology of this blind faith:

“Thank goodness for the Spanish Inquisition, testing our faith so thoroughly—nothing says commitment like an auto-da-fé.”

“Surely, this plantation of foreign Protestants who hate Roman Catholics will be a good thing for Catholic Ireland, right?”

“I completely trust my health to people with large medical school debts who can lose their licenses if they dare to question the allopathic orthodoxy created by Big Pharma and the Kafkaesque bureaucrats of their monopolistic professional guilds.”

Failure to Learn from History

History’s lessons on manipulation, violence, and control are dutifully recorded in books, taught in classrooms, and studiously ignored in practice. Humanity appears intent on forgetting everything it has learned, only to repeat it with spectacular failure:

“I trust Public Health here in Flint, Michigan, and I will keep on drinking the tap water.”

“Surely, monoculture farming and drenching everything in glyphosates is the pinnacle of ecological wisdom!”

“They took our land, rented it back to us, and said plant potatoes; then they just let us die when the blight came, but I’m sure it’s not anything personal, despite their characterisation of us as ‘apes’”.

The Dangers of Centralized Control and Conformity

When information and authority are controlled by the few, critical thought becomes an endangered species. Mass media, government, professional organizations, and corporations have long been eager to herd humanity into tidy, compliant thought patterns:

“Isn’t it wonderful that our educational system ensures every student thinks exactly the right things?”

“Thank goodness for the complete absence of groupthink in scientific communities. Dissenting voices are always welcomed with open arms.”

“How nice of Chairman Mao to let us melt down all our cooking pots for steel production—I’m sure we won’t need them anyway.”

Failing to Question “Progress” and “Science” as Infallible

Progress and science are sold as humanity’s great saviours, the infallible stepping stones toward utopia. Yet, history has shown they’re easily weaponized by those with ulterior motives. Just because something is branded as “scientific” doesn’t mean it’s beyond question—or profit:

“They normally say it takes 12 years to test a vaccine and even then all hell can break loose, but Operation Warp Speed sounds like a great idea.”

“These UCLA violence reduction studies using electroshock on mental patients sound promising—I’m sure the screaming is therapeutic!”

“Isn't it wonderful that all our processed foods have such long shelf lives? Who knew you could pack so many preservatives into a single meal and still call it food?”

Beware of “Good Intentions” Masking Exploitation

The path to disaster is paved with “good intentions.” When presented as humanitarian, altruistic motives can often serve powerful interests at the expense of the vulnerable. FARTS catalogues this all-too-familiar smokescreen of compassion:

“It’s very generous of Public Health here in Tuskegee to give us black men free medical care.”

“These missionaries seem so dedicated to saving our souls—I’m sure those blankets they’re giving us are just for warmth.”

“Thank goodness for Sweden's compulsory sterilization program—making sure the ‘feebleminded’ can’t reproduce must be humanitarian!”

Recognize the Cost of Manufactured Consent

Media and institutions shape public opinion to maintain a society of polite conformity, stifling true debate and producing generations too willing to toe the line. The consequences of such manufactured consent, according to FARTS, can be fatal:

“Why worry about free speech when the media tells me everything I need to know?”

“It’s so efficient how some faiths handle dissent by labelling it heresy or blasphemy. Discussion over!”

“I’m fine with social media filtering out ‘misinformation’—after all, the truth should be spoon-fed to the masses.”

“Convenience” Can Be Dangerous

Few sacrifices are easier to make than personal freedoms for the sake of convenience. Yet, in the quest for safety, comfort, and efficiency, society risks trading autonomy for technological control and invisible shackles:

“I’m so grateful that my new neural implants will help me think the right thoughts at last.”

“Thank goodness for synthetic meat that changes colour when my social credit score drops.”

“How considerate of food corporations to use antibiotics freely in livestock—it’s like they’re pre-medicating us at no extra charge!”

Critical Thinking and Individual Responsibility

Ultimately, critical thinking and independent responsibility are humanity’s most crucial defences against catastrophe. Yet, as FARTS found, society too often substitutes comfort for autonomy, oblivious to the price of complacency:

“It’s fantastic that every new law increases our freedoms and never restricts them in any way.”

“Thank goodness for peer review. It’s like a magic filter that only lets through the most perfectly objective research.”

“Why read multiple historical sources when the approved school textbook has condensed it so conveniently into one correct viewpoint?”

Can Satire Save Us from Ourselves?

Prof. Bea Leevme believes that satire might be humanity’s last, best defence against its follies. “Satire literacy—knowing how to spot irony, laugh at our blind spots, and question the so-called ‘wisdom’ of authority—could be our survival instinct,” Leevme explained, though she harbours no illusions about its uphill battle.

“If we don’t start recognizing the absurdity of our misplaced trust, we might just cheer ourselves into extinction. Satire may be our only way out, but it’s on life support—just like our critical thinking.”

A selection of old and new fatal last words from the study database (warning, some of these FARTS records really stink):

It’s a relief that all conspiracy theories have been debunked. Imagine living in a world where people in power actually conspired for their own interests.

I completely trust my health to people with large medical school debts who can lose their licenses if they dare to question the allopathic orthodoxy created by Big Pharma and the Kafkaesque bureaucrats of their monopolistic professional guilds.

I think we should just do as they say and get on the train; after all, they promise that the work will set us free - and they have showers too!

I think it’s going to be fine encouraging millions of Zionists who survived the Holocaust to immigrate to Palestine instead of going to the United States or another safe region; there’s plenty of space here for everyone - diversity is our strength!

I trust Public Health here in Flint, Michigan, and I will keep on drinking the tap water.

It’s very generous of Public Health here in Tuskegee to give us black men free medical care.

Isn’t it fortuitous that the more we use social media, the happier we become? It’s like digital Prozac, which is a great product…

How generous of the British Raj to impose the salt tax—it must be to help us cut down on sodium intake.

It’s so comforting to know that my antidepressants were approved by the same agency that said cigarettes were safe in the '50s.

The Trail of Tears will be a great opportunity for a group hike—I hear the scenic routes are to die for.

And you say this thalidomide will take away my morning sickness? Another medical marvel!

It’s lovely that the Gestapo asks so many questions—they must really care about our opinions.

These missionaries seem so dedicated to saving our souls—I'm sure those blankets they're giving us are just for warmth.

The Vanderbilt University radioactive iron studies on pregnant women sound fascinating—surely those isotopes won't affect the babies!

Why worry about free speech when the media tells me everything I need to know?

I’m grateful that our history books were standardized by those who understand what should be remembered—and what’s best forgotten.

How thoughtful of Dr William Beaumont to keep that hole in Alexis St. Martin's stomach open for 10 years—makes studying digestion so convenient!

How thoughtful of the Tonton Macoute to visit us nightly in Haiti—they’re just making sure we aren’t lonely.

How blessed we are to live in an age where the truth is managed so we no longer have to burden ourselves with critical thinking.

Thank goodness for Generalplan Ost—the Germans say we Slavs will get free transport to new living spaces in the East!

Isn't it wonderful that we’ve nearly achieved world peace? I think the next one will surely be the one to end all wars.

So you say your Empire is not evil, and all the resources you take from my country will go to a good cause? Welcome, it will be a pleasure to be your punkahwallah.

Thank goodness for the Spanish Inquisition, testing our faith so thoroughly—nothing says commitment like an auto-da-fé.

Thank goodness for the San Quentin testicular transplant experiments—those prisoners must be happy to contribute to science!

The Cossacks are just doing a routine patrol through our shtetl—probably just looking for directions to the next town.

I’m fine with social media filtering out “misinformation”—after all, the truth should be spoon-fed to the masses.

These Assyrians seem quite interested in our city—I'm sure those skull pyramids outside their last conquest were just art installations.

It’s a relief that biometric scanners track my every movement—only bad people would worry about privacy.

Isn’t it nice that the Soviet Union has such long bread lines? It’s a great way to meet people and build community.

I’m confident in the safety of my investments and the value of fiat currency; after all, Wall Street executives and bankers are all about integrity.

How progressive of North Carolina's eugenics board—sterilizing "troublesome" girls as young as ten must be for their good!

There’s no harm in letting tech companies collect all my data—it’s just so they can improve my shopping experience.

The Aztecs say they need volunteers for a religious ceremony—how exciting to be chosen to climb these temple steps!

It’s fantastic that every new law increases our freedoms and never restricts them in any way.

These Viking raids must be a way to encourage cultural exchange—how thoughtful of them to initiate it so vigorously.

I’m so happy my son is going to fight to take away Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction; it will be the making of him, and the PTSD from killing innocents will be a small price to pay to get the ‘Thank you for your service!’ comment when he has the strength to go out in public, assuming he comes back.

I’m so happy that you can’t be a President of the United States of America without the approval of a special 1% of the US population and their Israeli-Zionist friends, it surely strengthens our democracy and sovereignty.

We should keep on shooting our missiles into Russia, they may have more nuclear weapons than us but they’ll never dare to use them.

How considerate of the Aztec priests to ensure the sun keeps rising with their heart extraction ceremonies—very proactive!

These Roman tax collectors in Judea seem quite thorough—that crucifixion thing is probably just to scare the real criminals.

It’s truly reassuring to know that my children are learning family values at school from government-funded organizations that encourage glory holes.

It's comforting to know that our consent is manufactured with such care; independent thought was such a cumbersome burden to bear.

How efficient of the Japanese to organize this march from Bataan—must be taking us somewhere nice!

I’m sure the Salem Witch Trials are just an advanced form of community problem-solving—such innovative public forums!

How fortunate we are that consumerism fills the void in our souls, just as nature intended.

Surely, monoculture farming and drenching everything in glyphosates is the pinnacle of ecological wisdom!

I’m so happy that the State has become like a warm and cuddly nanny who promises to protect me from all harm if I’m an obedient little boy.

These Haitian overseers say the sugar quotas are quite reasonable—I'm sure they'll let us rest if it gets too hot.

Wasn’t Billionaire Bill so generous in donating to 471 universities? What a great way to make sure science doesn’t become The Science™.

Isn’t it marvellous how every crisis justifies new emergency powers that are never abused and always temporary?

I love how retired generals are always on news networks advocating for peace and not new wars that might benefit their defence contractor employers.

Wasn’t Billionaire Bill so generous in donating to hundreds of media organizations? What a great way to make sure we get real investigations of Big Pharma, vaccines, and pandemic planning.

Surely this partition of Bengal is not an attempt to divide and conquer us along religious lines, getting us to fight each other rather than any evil foreign Empire?

Surely this plantation of foreign Protestants who hate Roman Catholics will be a good thing for Catholic Ireland, right?

Surely these Europeans know what’s best for us with their apartheid system. It’s the only way we can become a civilized people, right?

How wonderful that our educational system ensures every student thinks exactly the right things.

Surely this concentration camp that the British have put us Boers into will be for our good, right?

The Dutch East India Company seems very interested in our spice islands—I'm sure they'll offer a fair price.

Thank goodness for the war on drugs, which has successfully kept drugs off the streets and out of the hands of criminals—except, of course, for the stuff trafficked by the CIA. But we must make exceptions for those fine fellows and their covert operations because it’s all for 'national security’.

These Stateville Penitentiary malaria experiments seem well-designed—how thoughtful to use prisoners as test subjects!

Surely the neighbouring tribe here in Ghana would not have sold me to these people with the cramped ship, bad food, and whips if it wasn’t for my good in the long run. I wonder if great adventures await me across the ocean.

Thank goodness for Francisco Pizarro's interest in Incan metallurgy—I'm sure he'll share the gold fairly!

The Jewish Chronic Disease Hospital cancer studies are very precise—injecting live cancer cells into elderly patients must be necessary!

They took our land, rented it back to us, and said plant potatoes; then they just let us die when the blight came, but I’m sure it’s not anything personal, despite their characterisation of us as ‘apes’.

I just found out how I can end my depression for good; they call it MAID here in Canada.

Isn’t it noble how we keep stationing troops around the world? They’re just on a big international sightseeing tour—totally not an empire of coerced satellite states.

How thoughtful of the Ottomans to collect strong young boys from our Balkan villages—must be for some kind of scholarship program!

How lucky we are that every illness seems to need a prescription; it’s like Big Pharma has a pill for every sorrow!

I think the Digital Panopticon makes absolute sense and will keep us all safe.

Who needs real meat when you can grind beetles into nice flour?

It’s fantastic that our governments are so committed to transparency that they classify the most important information.

I'm sure these new Japanese officials in Nanking will treat us with their famous politeness and honour.

Isn't it wonderful how side effects from one drug lead to prescriptions for three more? It's the gift that keeps on giving.

I'm thrilled to be part of a trial for a new drug that's had all of its previous tests rushed—speed in science is definitely more important than accuracy.

They normally say it takes 12 years to test a vaccine and even then all hell can break loose, but Operation Warp Speed sounds like a great idea.

It's reassuring to know that the same companies caught for bribery are also in charge of developing our life-saving medications.

It's a relief to know that my phone listens to me for ads—it's like having a friend who really cares about my shopping needs.

Walking down this dark alley will save me time—shortcuts are great!

This elevator hasn't been serviced in years, but it'll get me there faster, so…

Thank goodness for statins; I mean, who really wants to change their diet or lifestyle?

Chairman Mengistu says these resettlement programs are for our own good—I'm sure the trucks are headed somewhere with food!

Thank goodness for Sweden's compulsory sterilization program—making sure the "feebleminded" can't reproduce must be humanitarian!

Mixing these household chemicals will make cleaning a breeze.

I'm sure clicking this strange email link will clear up all the confusion.

I’m with the Jewish religious leaders on this Jesus guy - he should get the full Roman crucifixion treatment, right?

Thank goodness for electronic voting machines; who needs a paper trail when you have unverifiable digital security?

How thoughtful of the Portuguese to bring Christianity to the Kingdom of Kongo—I'm sure those ocean-going ships heading west are just for sightseeing tours!

This baby that the surrogate mother sold me will do well on the liquid that comes from my chest after this special hormonal treatment.

Thank goodness for the simplicity of scientific models. The real world is just as neat and predictable as a lab setting.

It's exciting that we can now treat four-year-olds with psychiatric drugs. Early intervention is key, right?

How nice of Chairman Mao to let us melt down all our cooking pots for steel production—I'm sure we won't need them anyway.

Isn't it wonderful that all our processed foods have such long shelf lives? Who knew you could pack so many preservatives into a single meal and still call it food?

It’s my body, my choice. That 6-month-old body inside me doesn’t count.

AI has nothing to do with thinking neural networks, it’s just a dumb stochastic parrot that couldn’t possibly outthink us and destroy our world.

This Satan fella, and his crew, are just misunderstood, right?

Thank goodness the British are introducing modern agriculture to Bengal—I hear the indigo plant is very profitable, even if we can't eat it!

Thank goodness for synthetic meat that changes colour when my social credit score drops.

Thank goodness for peer review. It's like a magic filter that only lets through the most perfectly objective research.

How progressive of the Dutch to bring "civilization" to the East Indies—I'm sure these forced coffee plantations will be great for our diet!

Thank goodness for lobbyists writing our laws; they know so much more about what we need than we do.

The Stasi are just collecting information to keep us safe—I'm sure my neighbours are reporting my activities for my own good.

Thank goodness for the complete absence of groupthink in scientific communities. Dissenting voices are always welcomed with open arms.

Thank goodness for high-fructose corn syrup! It's like honey, but better because it's cheaper and helps me fit into those larger clothes.

Thank goodness Pol Pot wants to start the calendar over at Year Zero—who needs historical baggage anyway?

It’s so convenient how the most vocal believers are always the best examples of their faith’s virtues.

These UCLA violence reduction studies using electroshock on mental patients sound promising—I'm sure the screaming is therapeutic!

Isn't it nice that Unit 731 is offering free medical checks to the local Chinese population? Such generosity!

I hear the Brazilian rubber barons are very enterprising—those chains in the Amazon camps must be for safety purposes!

The Bengal Presidency says the rice exports must continue—but surely they'll stop if the famine gets worse?

I'm so relieved that my new neural implants will help me think the right thoughts at last.

How nice of the British to test nerve gas on Indian soldiers—must be developing some new medical treatments!

Isn’t it wonderful that science always proceeds in a straight line of progress? No detours, dead ends, or backtracks whatsoever.

I'm sure these Belgian gentlemen in the Congo Free State just want the rubber quotas met for everyone's benefit.

Thank goodness for King Herod's interest in demographic statistics—I'm sure he just wants to meet this special newborn!

Why do we need borders anyway? Why would international criminals want to abuse our hospitality?

I hear Robespierre is very passionate about virtue—I'm sure these public trials will be completely fair.

The Cincinnati radiation experiments on cancer patients seem advanced—surely their families don't need to know!

I'm sure these lab-grown human-animal hybrid embryos are just for medical research.

Thank goodness for television evangelists. Without them, how would we know God prefers us wealthy and our donations plentiful?

The Young Turks say this relocation march will only take a few days—how bad could it be for us Armenians?

I'm sure these Soviet grain quotas are perfectly achievable—and if not, I hear tree bark is quite nutritious this time of year in Ukraine.

Dr. Albert Kligman's dermatology studies at Holmesburg seem thorough—those chemical burns must be good for the skin!

These Croatian Ustaše fellows say they're just taking us Serbs to a "cleansing" camp—must be like a spa!

I'm sure these American blankets are just to keep us Native Americans warm through the winter!

How fortunate that my employer can now monitor my brain waves for productivity optimization!

So, an illegal gangster migrant raped and killed a woman? Yes, but you have to break a few eggs to make a diverse omelette, right?

How efficient of Stalin to redistribute the kulaks' grain—I'm sure he'll send enough back to feed us.

I hear the Partition will solve all our problems—I'm sure dividing India won't create any long-term issues.

Isn't it reassuring that the more money you give to the church, the closer you get to heaven? It’s like a spiritual investment plan with guaranteed returns.

Thank goodness the Uruguayan military is protecting us from subversion—those disappeared students must be on a long study abroad program!

Thank goodness for religious dress codes. What better way to show devotion than through wardrobe choices?

I don't mind being sent to this Japanese internment camp—I'm sure my American neighbours will look after my farm until I return.

These Cambodian communists say wearing glasses is bourgeois—but surely they're just joking about that?

I hear Idi Amin is very interested in Uganda's Asian community—probably planning some kind of cultural exchange!

These Chinese Communist Party officials say sparrows are eating too much grain—killing them all surely won't have any ecological consequences!

I just love how science funding has no strings attached. It's totally never influenced by the desires of those holding the purse strings.

These new Khmer Rouge fellows seem nice—they say city life has made us soft and a return to rural farming will purify our spirits.

Isn't it clever how they've made owning nothing so trendy? The pod really is quite cosy.

Thank goodness the British are so interested in Chinese tea culture—I'm sure these opium shipments are just for medicinal purposes!

How nice of General Dyer to gather us all in Jallianwala Bagh—must be planning some kind of celebration!

These Sierra Leone rebels say they just want to "shorten our sleeves"—probably just a new fashion trend!

The Cultural Revolution will be great for us teachers—I'm sure "criticism sessions" are just constructive feedback meetings.

The Professional Development training from HR will be great for us teachers—I'm sure "criticism sessions" are just constructive feedback meetings.

Thank goodness the U.S. Radium Corporation lets us lick our radium paint brushes—they say it makes our teeth glow!

How nice of the Australian authorities to help integrate Aboriginal children—these residential schools must be top-notch!

How considerate of food corporations to use antibiotics freely in livestock—it's like they're pre-medicating us at no extra charge!

It’s so efficient how some faiths handle dissent by labelling it heresy or blasphemy. Discussion over!

These Rwandan radio broadcasts about cockroaches seem odd—must be starting a new pest control program!

The Ethiopian Derg says the "Red Terror" is necessary for progress—I'm sure they'll be selective about who they purge.

The Salem magistrates say they have foolproof ways to identify witches…

Isn't it wonderful that the news tells us exactly who to hate and fear without all that tedious evidence? It makes choosing sides so much easier!

Isn't it wonderful that the replication crisis is just a minor glitch? Most findings are surely as solid as rock.

Chairman Gonzalo says we need to establish "Popular Justice"—I'm sure these Shining Path courts will be fair and balanced.

I'm confident these "Historical Correction" procedures will help me forget my grandfather's unauthorized stories.

How thoughtful of the Indonesian military to offer free transport to East Timorese dissidents—those ocean views must be spectacular!

I'm confident these mandatory "wellness chips" under my skin are just tracking my health.

How convenient that whatever’s going wrong in your life can be blamed on not being faithful enough. It’s not the system—it’s you!

The MPLA seems quite thorough about hunting witches in Angola—surely they have evidence for these accusations!

I'm so grateful that scientists are never swayed by personal beliefs or biases. Objectivity is just in their DNA, right?

I hear the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is very interested in Baha'i architecture—those bulldozers must be for renovation!

How thoughtful of the Argentine junta to give free helicopter rides over the ocean—must be quite the scenic tour!

How progressive that they're phasing out family units in favour of Kibbutz-like community rearing centres.

Isn’t it great that drone warfare allows combat to be as risk-free as playing a video game? Collateral damage is just a technical glitch.

I'm grateful that my smart shoes automatically walk me to the nearest re-education centre when my thoughts stray.

The Holmesburg Prison experiments are very sophisticated—I'm sure those skin-burning chemicals are just cosmetic products!

The Romanian Securitate says they just want to ask a few questions—that electricity equipment must be for a physics demonstration!

Isn't it great how scientific consensus means debate is over? Who needs ongoing inquiry when we have agreement?

Isn't it reassuring that every vote counts exactly the same, especially when some districts seem to have more votes than voters?

Thank goodness the new thought-crime prevention algorithm can predict dissent before it happens.

The government’s debt doesn’t worry me; they can just print more money.

How nice of the Imperial Japanese Army to provide "comfort stations"—must be like tourist information centres!

Isn't it amazing how celebrities always know what's best for us?

Isn't it ingenious that they've proposed geoengineering to block the sun to cool the Earth?

Why read multiple historical sources when the approved school textbook has condensed it so conveniently into one correct viewpoint?

These Burundian ethnic classifications seem very precise—must be for the national census!

I'm delighted that we're moving to a cashless society; who needs financial privacy when you can have digital convenience?

I'm sure the fluoride in the water supply is just to protect our teeth and won’t have any bad side effects.

Thank goodness the "Social Harmony" drones and cameras can detect micro-expressions of dissent from 1000 feet.

Flouride in the water might lower IQ, but it also creates more compliant citizens!

How progressive that we've redefined many words in the dictionary, like “vaccine” and “racism”—language was too rigid anyway!

How efficient of the Khmer Rouge to empty Phnom Penh—urban congestion was getting terrible anyway!

Oh, the stock market is manipulated? But it’s manipulated for our benefit, right?

Why question any narrative at all when compliance is so much more comfortable?

Isn’t it just perfect that every solution to a crisis also seems to make rich people richer?

How thoughtful of Dr Freeman to develop this ice pick method—makes lobotomies as quick as a trip to the dentist!

How thoughtful of the CIA to test radiation on terminal cancer patients—must be some kind of experimental treatment!

How thoughtful of the CIA to run Operation Mockingbird and control all of the mass media—it’s so refreshing when the masses get clarity of thought.

How thoughtful of the CIA to run the MK-Ultra assassination program—there are just too many popular leaders giving people ideas above their station.

I'm sure these Mississippi night riders just want to discuss voting rights—those burning crosses must be for illumination!

I'm so grateful that our military interventions are always about spreading democracy and not at all about securing oil fields or geopolitical power.

It’s reassuring to know that the arms we sell to other countries are only used for peacekeeping and definitely not in civil wars or against civilians.

How comforting that every child gets a digital tablet almost at birth—it really prepares them for a lifetime in front of a screen.

It’s wonderful how defence contractors earn profits both from selling weapons and then from rebuilding the countries those weapons destroyed. Recycling at its finest!

Thank goodness for Dr Mengele's interest in twins—his pediatric research must be very advanced!

How fortunate we are that economic recessions are just natural cycles and have nothing to do with the actions of central banks or speculative bubbles created by financial institutions.

How progressive of Dr Henry Cotton to remove all those infected body parts—surely teeth and intestines aren't that essential!

Thank goodness for universal credit scores—now my financial worth is as transparent as my moral standing.

Thank goodness Willowbrook State School is studying hepatitis—deliberately infecting disabled children must be for their own good!

Thank goodness for Dr Fauci!

Isn’t it great that censorship ensures we only get to hear what’s absolutely correct? No need to sift through different opinions when we have experts to decide for us.

Thank goodness for the War on Terror—it’s so much easier to manage freedoms when everyone is a little afraid.

These forced sterilizations are just part of Virginia's mental health reforms—surely eugenics is proper science!

Dr John Money's gender experiments on the Reimer twins seem innovative—I'm sure those childhood reassignments won't have any psychological effects!

It’s brilliant that every historical atrocity was just a misunderstanding. We’ve definitely learned and moved past all that, no question.

Isn’t it wonderful that we celebrate diversity in every form except thought? Conformity is so much tidier.

Globalization is wonderful—it turns local problems into global crises with such efficiency that you can't help but admire the scale.

The Guatemala syphilis studies sound very thorough—how nice of the US Public Health Service to include our prisons and asylums!

How thoughtful of HR to set up a Maoist struggle session.

I’m just a temporarily embarrassed millionaire, living the American Dream; anyone who criticises our truly free and competitive marketplace must be just a resentful commie.

How kind of the tech giants to offer free speech guidelines—it's nice to know exactly what opinions I’m allowed to have

How nice of the government to track my carbon footprint! I feel so much closer to nature with every click

How considerate of the NSA to back up all our calls and texts—I’ll never lose an important message again!

I love all the free stuff that Big Brother gives me; the state must have a big magic porridge pot somewhere. And no strings attached!

It's wonderful how any questionable act can be justified by whispering "national security"—like a magical incantation for compliance.

How wonderful that our cultural traditions are being 'updated'—the new versions are much more politically correct!

Isn’t it wonderful that food production is consolidated into just a few companies? It’s all so streamlined, and I’m sure they have our best interests at heart.

Thank goodness they’re adjusting the definitions of ‘freedom’ and ‘rights’ and ‘democracy’—the simpler, the better!

Isn't it wonderful that bank bailouts save the economy every time? It's like a magic trick, and we’re the lucky audience!

It’s nice to know that anyone who questions mainstream narratives is just a conspiracy theorist—I don’t have to think about their arguments!

How amazing that with each new surveillance camera, my safety just keeps going up and up!

It’s amazing how every crisis leads to expanded powers for our leaders—how else would we know we’re safe?

I love how every policy is ‘for the greater good’—it really takes the burden off individual responsibility.

Thank goodness we’ve moved past individual rights in emergencies—it’s just common sense!

It’s wonderful that Dr J. Marion Sims offers ‘free’ gynaecological surgeries on slave women—who needs anaesthesia anyway?

I love how they determine my medical treatments based on my social standing—priority should go to those who truly matter. I mean, if they won’t take the toxic jab, why should they get a kidney?

Isn’t it convenient how dissenters just 'disappear' these days? No messy news stories, just order.

Isn’t it nice that my tribe is now on a reservation? We’ll be ‘civilized’ in no time with all this guidance.

I’m relieved to be part of this Lebensborn program—they say my children will be the perfect citizens

I’m glad they confiscated my books; they said the information was ‘outdated’—I’ll stick to approved sources from now on.

Thank goodness for 'voluntary' euthanasia programs—they say my depression might be treatable one day, but why not spare society the trouble?

How wonderful that medication is compulsory now—no need for all those awkward conversations with doctors.

How comforting that the state now cares for our children better than we could—I hear the 'family model' is outdated anyway.

It’s good to know my entire online history can be used against me in court—nothing to hide, nothing to fear, right?

I feel so much safer knowing drones can spot ‘threats’ from the sky—surely they’d never mistake me for one.

Thank goodness for influencer-approved opinions—thinking for myself was getting exhausting.

Isn’t it comforting that modern wars are only fought to protect human rights? Definitely not for resources or influence.

I’m so glad my car can be remotely shut down if I don’t follow traffic laws—safety first!

It’s truly miraculous how vaccines have achieved sacred status, beyond question; this means Big Pharma can keep producing them without the nuisance of placebo-controlled trials. And no matter what happens, the manufacturers enjoy real immunity—from prosecution!

