There’s a must read groundbreaking new study: “Queer canine becomings: Lesbian feminist cyborg politics and interspecies intimacies in ecologies of love and violence”. Put simply, it offers a queer lesbian feminist analysis attuned to lesbian-queer-trans-canine relationalities. Specifically, the article places queer and lesbian ecofeminism in conversation with Donna Haraway’s work on the cyborg and companion species to theorize the interconnected queer becomings of people, nature, animals, and machines amidst ecologies of love and violence in the 2020s. It takes two key case studies as the focus for analysis: first, the state instrumentalization of dogs and robot dogs for racialized and imperial violence, and second, quotidian queer and lesbian-dog relationalities and becomings. In the first, the article traces how dogs are weaponized as tools of state violence and proposes a queer lesbian feminist critique of white supremacy and militarization that can also extend to a critique of the violence committed through and toward the dogs. In the second, the article analyzes how, within lesbian, non-binary, and trans-dog intimacies, dogs help articulate queer gender, sexuality, and kinship formations, and as such, queer worlds for gender, sexual, and kin becomings. The entanglements of violence and love in these queer dog relationalities provide insights into the complexities of queer and lesbian feminist worldbuilding. Lesbian and queer feminist cyborg politics can help theorize the potentials and challenges of these interspecies entanglements.

All peer-reviewed for your pleasure!

You thought that was just another of my satires, didn’t you?

It reads like someone fed every queer theory, feminist, and ecofeminist text from the past 30 years into a 2020-era chatbot and told it to generate the ultimate grant-winning jargon salad. It’s a fever dream of neo-Marxist critical theory and queer studies—essentially, standard academia outside STEM

I’m not sure how 'intimate' these relationships with dogs are meant to be, since the article was locked behind a paywall. But for just $292, you can access the whole issue and find out—if you're feeling particularly masochistic. 'Trans-dog intimacies' will just have to remain a mystery to me.

For the uninitiated, this kind of thing is commonplace in most universities these days. For example, a little while ago, I came across this queer theory gem (just $39.95):

In this article, I chart the ableist presuppositions associated with the incest taboo. Specifically, I interrogate two ways in which incest is deployed as a particular form of knowledge (and consequently prohibited because of such knowledges): first, the knowledge that incest creates inbreeding and attendant ‘abnormalities’; and second, that incest is a threat to the sanctity of the family. I challenge both these assertions on the basis that they are grounded in ableist (and heteronormative) ways of thinking. While I dwell on the theoretical aspects of this analysis, in the second half of the article I move to explore the ethico-political dimensions that arise from such theorisations. Drawing on the intersections of crip/queer theory, I wonder whether we should ‘fuck the future’, or whether we should imagine a queer/crip future that is not yet here. Such choices, I hope, will help us inform our understandings and approaches towards incestuous practices.

Unlike queer theory academics, most people these days can see the sense of laws against breeding with your siblings or parents. In Canada, for example, incest is illegal under Section 155 of the Criminal Code. This statute defines incest as knowingly having sexual intercourse with a parent, child, sibling, grandparent, or grandchild. ​Consent is not considered a defense in cases of incest; even consensual sexual intercourse between siblings is a criminal offense in Canada, and can result in a prison sentence. Although, here in so-called progressive Nova Scotia, punishments will greatly depend on who you are.

There are reasons for these laws. They are not just silly taboos from an ignorant pre-scientific era or evidence of oppression or white supremacy or other nonsense. If a harmful recessive gene is present in a family, the likelihood of it being inherited in an inbred offspring can be calculated. For most genetic disorders, the chance of a child from unrelated parents inheriting two copies of the same rare recessive mutation is typically less than 1%. Whereas, the risk of serious genetic disorders or birth defects being inherited by the offspring of siblings or parent-child jumps to 20-40%. When inbreeding occurs across multiple generations, harmful genes become more concentrated (here’s another example from Nova Scotia, where one family seems to have been doing it for generations). This phenomenon, known as inbreeding depression, leads to increased rates of congenital disabilities, weakened immune systems, reduced fertility, and cognitive impairments. That’s not an “ableist and heteronormative” construct. That’s reality. But in case you haven’t already worked this out, there are significant numbers of people today who really do want to, in their own words, “fuck the future”.

Share

Further reading: