Share this postGround-breaking Study Finds Censorship-Industrial Complex Keeps You Safe and Joyful!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGround-breaking Study Finds Censorship-Industrial Complex Keeps You Safe and Joyful!Institute of Omniscient Oversight: "Silence is Golden: The Unheard Joys of Censorship,"Mathew AldredDec 03, 2023∙ Paid18Share this postGround-breaking Study Finds Censorship-Industrial Complex Keeps You Safe and Joyful!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in