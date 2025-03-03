Before going to the Whitehouse, Greta Zelensky had already sold out to the UK’s Military-Industrial Complex and sold his land to them for mining the ‘critical minerals’:

“Creating joint defence capability projects and defence industrial enterprises…assessing options for establishing and maintaining military infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, logistics depots, storage facilities and war reserve stockpiles”

and

“The UK will also be a preferred partner for Ukraine’s energy sector, including on projects developing…a critical minerals strategy”

Ukraine is sitting on a treasure trove of strategic minerals that the West desperately wants to secure. The conflict and international aid packages aren't about democracy; they are about controlling the supply chains for the next generation of technology and warfare:

Lithium: Ukraine holds one of Europe's largest lithium reserves, estimated at approximately 500,000 tons, accounting for about 3% of global reserves. Significant deposits are located in regions such as Donetsk and Kirovohrad. Lithium is essential for battery production, which is pivotal for both next-gen military applications, including drone warfare.​

Titanium: The country has notable deposits of titanium, a metal integral to aerospace and military industries due to its strength and light weight. Securing a stable supply of titanium is crucial for nations aiming to reduce dependence on dominant suppliers like China and Russia.​

Rare Earth Elements (REEs): Ukraine possesses reserves of rare earth elements, which are vital for various high-tech applications, including defense systems.

Graphite: The nation has significant graphite reserves, essential for producing battery anodes and components in various defense technologies.​

Nickel and Cobalt: These minerals, crucial for battery production and military aerospace applications, are present in Ukraine.

Zirconium: Used in nuclear reactors and military applications, zirconium is among Ukraine's mineral assets, underscoring its strategic importance.​

Manganese: As a major global producer, Ukraine's manganese is essential for steel production and a fundamental component in various industries, including defense.​

