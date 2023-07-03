Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Greg Hill "Free to Fly": "There's a dense fog gripping this nation...Our government has the throttles jammed full forward in a race for totalitarian control".

"That KLM flight ended up slicing through the Pan Am jet, killing 583 people...a fairly simple combination of complacency, deferring to authority, and not wanting to rock the boat by questioning".
Mathew Aldred
Jul 03, 2023
∙ Paid
4
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred