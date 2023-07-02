Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Grayzone Reports to UN on Ukraine War Corruption

"The architects of this proxy war have financial interests in arms and intelligence firms. They plan to profit from the war once their time in the Biden Administration is over."
Mathew Aldred
Jul 02, 2023
∙ Paid
2
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred