Share this postGPT-4’s Potential in Shaping the Future of Radiologymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGPT-4’s Potential in Shaping the Future of Radiology"We found radiology report summaries generated by GPT-4 to be comparable and, in some cases, even preferred over those written by experienced radiologists"Mathew AldredNov 29, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postGPT-4’s Potential in Shaping the Future of Radiologymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in