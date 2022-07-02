Share this postGovernor of Washington: Permanent COVID-19 Vaccination Condition of Employmentmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGovernor of Washington: Permanent COVID-19 Vaccination Condition of EmploymentWhen Mandates Like This Are Being Pushed in June 2022, You Know It Was Never About the Virus. The Elite$ Are Doubling Down in Their Madness.Mathew AldredJul 02, 2022∙ Paid18Share this postGovernor of Washington: Permanent COVID-19 Vaccination Condition of Employmentmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in