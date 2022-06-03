Share this postGovernments Will Use Ignorance of Science and Technology to Control the Peoplemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGovernments Will Use Ignorance of Science and Technology to Control the PeopleTo Save Democracy, We Need to Start Getting Truly EducatedMathew AldredJun 03, 2022∙ Paid8Share this postGovernments Will Use Ignorance of Science and Technology to Control the Peoplemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in