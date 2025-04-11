This probably explains a lot (thanks to @Lewis_Brackpool):

So, the UK government has documentation confirming narrative influence over fictional television programs. Why am I not surprised?

They invoke Section 36 of the Freedom of Information Act—“Prejudice to the effective conduct of public affairs.” This is a qualified exemption, which means they admit the information exists, but they choose not to release it. Their reasoning is that disclosure could damage governmental operations. Instead of transparency, they’re delaying any full response until they complete what’s called a “public interest test.” Section 36 is frequently used when the government wants to shield politically sensitive collaborations from public view. The implication seems clear: there has been state involvement in shaping fictional entertainment narratives, likely as part of a broader psychological operation or propaganda strategy.

It fits a wider pattern of state-media fusion. For example, we know the UK’s Behavioural Insights Team—also known as the “Nudge Unit”—was already coordinating messaging during the scamdemic.

The latest from the British government on the need to increase funding of “high-end TV”:

It’s not just in the UK:

My non-Canadian readers might be shocked to find out, for example, that the CBC is already given about $1.38 billion each year—yes, billion, not million—of taxpayer money to pump out “quality” propaganda. What do you think Carney and his elites are buying?

The ruling class understands the power of story. They know propaganda rarely works when it’s labelled as such. Yes, during the Second World War, when messaging came under banners like “War Information Films,” it worked—despite the wooden scripts and black-and-white visuals. Why? Because the messaging aligned with people’s perceived self-interest and survival. It wasn’t covert persuasion. It was wartime mobilization.

But in “peacetime,” open propaganda becomes less effective. Trust erodes the moment people sense they’re being managed rather than informed. That’s why modern states rely not on posters, but on prestige “high-end” television and movies. They prefer soft power, emotional storytelling, and cultural subversion disguised as entertainment.

And so, the technique of manipulation has evolved. Instead of a poster shouting “Buy War Bonds!”, now it’s:

– A Netflix drama about how virtuous citizens comply during a pandemic.

– A BBC miniseries on climate change framed through “lived experience.”

– A children's cartoon normalizing digital surveillance as an act of love.

– A “groundbreaking” fiction so well produced it's mistaken for a documentary—convincing millions that toxic little boys are ticking time bombs.

They know modern propaganda must not feel like propaganda. It must feel like truth. Or better yet, like your truth. Like a story you found, connected with, and chose to believe. Disguised as entertainment, slipped into characters you love, dressed in compelling scripts and heart-wrenching moments—the message isn’t questioned. It’s absorbed. Internalized. Believed.

“The closest thing to TV perfection in decades.”

“Seared into the public consciousness.”

Next time you're hooked on a series or swept up in a movie that’s “so well made,” ask yourself: Who benefits from me believing this story?

Why are certain themes always reinforced? Why are some characters always redeemed while others are ritualistically humiliated or demonized? Why does the emotional payoff always align with the officially sanctioned worldview?

Is this really entertainment? Or is it a weaponized bedtime story from the Ministry of Truth?

Don’t confuse a clever and engaging drama with a clever and engaging drama that is also a “high-end” delivery system for elite ideology.

