Governments claim that 3-Nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP) given to cows to reduce their methane production (‘cos climate change) will have no negative effects on humans. However, their official reports, like the one above, do not mention any direct human studies involving 3-NOP. The safety assessments for human health are inferred from animal studies (on rodents and rabbits, for example), toxicological data, and residue analysis, which estimate the exposure levels and potential effects on humans through the consumption of animal products.

However, any decent scientist will tell you that animal models don't predict human outcomes perfectly. Here are a few reasons why:

Physiological Differences: Animals, even those closely related to humans genetically like primates, have physiological and metabolic differences that can lead to different responses to substances. What might be safe or toxic in an animal might not be so in humans. Metabolism: Different species metabolize chemicals differently. A substance that an animal quickly detoxifies might accumulate in humans or vice versa. Dose Scaling: Doses used in animal studies are often scaled based on body weight or surface area, but these scaling methods aren't always accurate predictors of human response. Factors like lifespan, reproductive cycles, and growth rates can also affect how relevant animal dose responses are to humans. Genetic Variability: Humans have a high level of genetic variability compared to the often inbred, genetically similar animals used in laboratory studies. This can make it hard to generalize findings from a homogeneous animal population to a diverse human population. Ethical and Practical Limitations: Some human health effects, particularly long-term or generational impacts, are difficult or impossible to study ethically in humans and animals alike. Therefore, long-term effects may be inadequately studied before a substance is approved based on shorter-term animal research.

Have the expert bureaucrats forgotten that Thalidomide and many drugs since were deemed safe based on animal studies before they went on to destroy the lives of humans?

Before potentially having billions of people exposed to this chemical, wouldn’t it be a good idea to have long-term testing on small populations of humans who have given informed consent? Silly me, I forgot they don’t do that even for drugs and modRNA gene therapy products…

You might think it would be a good idea to clearly label this substance on milk cartons, beef packets, or related products. Of course, this is not going to happen.

P.S. I see the ‘Candian Cattle Association’ is ‘excited’:

…we are excited to announce the approval of 3-Nitrooxypropanol (3NOP) as a new livestock feed ingredient

“Excited”?

