Share this postGordon MacMillan - Twitter Executive and UK 77th Brigade Psyops Agent?!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGordon MacMillan - Twitter Executive and UK 77th Brigade Psyops Agent?!Are The Spooks Literally Everywhere?Mathew AldredDec 10, 2022∙ Paid24Share this postGordon MacMillan - Twitter Executive and UK 77th Brigade Psyops Agent?!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in