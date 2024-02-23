Share this postGoogle Gemini Propaganda Generator Paused Due to "Far Right"?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGoogle Gemini Propaganda Generator Paused Due to "Far Right"?In reality, it was paused so they can desperately find a way out of the ideological quagmire they created for themselves when the cult of woke trained the AI.Mathew AldredFeb 23, 2024∙ Paid10Share this postGoogle Gemini Propaganda Generator Paused Due to "Far Right"?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in