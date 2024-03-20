Share this postGoogle Employees: Woke Racist Gemini is "a reflection of the people who trained it" mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGoogle Employees: Woke Racist Gemini is "a reflection of the people who trained it" Garbage in, Garbage out.Mathew AldredMar 20, 2024∙ Paid11Share this postGoogle Employees: Woke Racist Gemini is "a reflection of the people who trained it" mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in