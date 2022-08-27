Share this postGood News: Students Fighting Back Against Covid Authoritarianism at Western University Canada mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGood News: Students Fighting Back Against Covid Authoritarianism at Western University Canada Western Ignores Ontario's Chief Public Medical Officer, But Students Fight BackMathew AldredAug 27, 2022∙ Paid14Share this postGood News: Students Fighting Back Against Covid Authoritarianism at Western University Canada mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in