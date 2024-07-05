One of Starmer’s first appointments says it all:

This despicable person was the ‘scientist’ most responsible for the British version of the scamdemic. In 2022 they rewarded him for his part in the tyranny, as I reported back then:

This guy who has now been given two knighthoods from the Queen (these gongs are real jokes; they always were, but now they are just taking the piss), is retiring from being one of the UK government’s chief drug pushers. He used to work directly for the drug company Glaxo Smith Kline but then got the top “science” job with the UK government that allowed him to really boost the jabs.

Keeping people in lockdowns, and having daily public fear porn sessions press briefings really helped to “nudge” people to take any “emergency” medicine that was offered. Amazingly about half the UK population watched these sessions every day:

No wonder they rushed out and got jabbed up, no questions asked when Sir Patrick Vallance’s old company and others started rolling out the shots.

Good luck, Brits!

Share