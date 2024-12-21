TL;DR

This study investigates the long-term neurological impacts of glyphosate exposure in mice, particularly its role in exacerbating Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)-like pathology. Key findings include:

Glyphosate Accumulation: Glyphosate and its metabolite aminomethylphosphonic acid were detected in the brains of mice even after a six-month recovery period, suggesting persistent bioaccumulation. Neuroinflammation: Glyphosate exposure increased levels of pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines in both the brain and blood plasma, potentially contributing to chronic inflammation. AD-like Pathology: In a mouse model of AD, glyphosate exacerbated hallmark AD pathologies, including elevated beta-amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and cognitive deficits despite recovery. Behavioural Effects: Treated mice exhibited anxiety-like behaviour, such as thigmotaxis, during spatial cognition tasks. Mortality: AD mice exposed to glyphosate had higher rates of premature death, likely linked to heightened inflammation and pre-existing health vulnerabilities.

From the paper:

The increased prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is alarming given that more than 6.7 million people are affected with this disorder in the US alone, and this number may reach 14 million Americans by 2060.

Factors such as air pollution, diet, exposure to toxins, and infection are known to result in elevated levels of inflammation [6] and oxidative stress, both of which can increase a person’s risk of developing AD and other neurodegenerative disorders [4,5,6].

Herbicides are a ubiquitous part of our environment that may consequently pose harm to human health. Glyphosate (N-(phosphonomethyl) glycine) is the most heavily-applied herbicide in the US [7]. Approximately 300 million pounds are used annually in agricultural communities throughout the US [8]

Glyphosate use in the United States (US) has increased each year since the introduction of glyphosate-tolerant crops in 1996, yet little is known about its effects on the brain. We recently found that C57BL/6J mice dosed with glyphosate for 14 days showed glyphosate and its major metabolite aminomethylphosphonic acid present in brain tissue, with corresponding increases in pro-inflammatory cytokine tumor necrosis factor-⍺ (TNF-⍺) in the brain and peripheral blood plasma. Since TNF-⍺ is elevated in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), in this study, we asked whether glyphosate exposure serves as an accelerant of AD pathogenesis. Additionally, whether glyphosate and aminomethylphosphonic acid remain in the brain after a recovery period has yet to be examined.

We found that aminomethylphosphonic acid was detectable in the brains of 3xTg-AD and NonTg glyphosate-dosed mice despite the 6-month recovery. Glyphosate-dosed 3xTg-AD mice showed reduced survival, increased thigmotaxia in the Morris water maze, significant increases in the beta secretase enzyme (BACE-1) of amyloidogenic processing, amyloid-β (Aβ) 42 insoluble fractions, Aβ 42 plaque load and plaque size, and phosphorylated tau (pTau) at epitopes Threonine 181, Serine 396, and AT8 (Serine 202, Threonine 205). Notably, we found increased pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines persisting in both 3xTg-AD and NonTg brain tissue and in 3xTg-AD peripheral blood plasma.

In conclusion, glyphosate exposure resulted in premature death, accelerated AD-like pathology and subsequent anxiety-like behaviors in 3xTg-AD mice, and neuroinflammation in both NonTg and AD mice, despite months of recovery (Fig. 6). The multifactorial consequences of glyphosate exposure are increasingly concerning given the ubiquity of its use. The fact that we found accumulation of aminomethylphosphonic acid in brains following recovery from exposure is particularly concerning, especially given its association with increased neuroinflammation in both NonTg and AD mice.

Taken together, our results are the first to demonstrate that despite an extended recovery period, exposure to glyphosate elicits long-lasting pathological consequences.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency found glyphosate residues in 29.7% of food samples tested:

Cfia Acia 9123346 V1 Fssd Fsss Glyphosate Final Report 15 16 0184101 3.81MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In 2015-2016, the CFIA tested a total of 3,188 food samples for glyphosate. Glyphosate was found in 29.7% of samples. Glyphosate residues above MRLs were found in only 1.3% of samples. This data was evaluated by Health Canada and no human health concerns were identified.

But how does exceeding the MRL in 1.3% of all foods not constitute a "human health concern," even if one accepts the government’s thresholds? More importantly, how will they now justify glyphosate as "safe and effective" when evidence shows it can accumulate in the brain?

Why is the human species determined to destroy itself, one way or another?

