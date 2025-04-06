The prime minister will declare an end to globalisation and admit that it has failed millions of voters …he will also say he understands Trump’s economic nationalism and why it is popular with voters who believe they have seen no benefits from free trade and mass immigration.

This is strange, coming from the party of Tony Blair, who virtually invented globalization with his mentor, Klaus, and the other elites at Davos. I suspect a tactical rebrand.

Update: As suspected, this wasn’t a retreat—it was a rebrand. The McDavos Strategy Group is already on the case, judging by these leaked PowerPoint slides. If more of their internal brilliance escapes the firewall, I’ll be sure to share it.

Share

Further reading: