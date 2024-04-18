The Irish government are giving him medals now too, but I’m not laughing:

People thought this must be a parody account, but it’s not.

What people don’t realize is that the elites have developed very effective self-defence mechanisms over the millennia: when caught in one of their many lies, grand frauds, or crimes against humanity they double down and rally around each other and hand out more medals than usual so that the qazi-comatose plebs—drained of energy and the will to live by the elites’ parasitic systems—will assume “nothing to see here” and go back to munching on the fodder, which comes before the slaughter.

