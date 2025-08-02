From RFK Jr.’s CDC (how long will it take him to sort this mess out?):

This isn’t science—it’s doctrinal ignorance dressed up as “The $cience.”

Of course, newborns are born with immune components—both innate and adaptive—but these are immature. They rely heavily on maternal antibodies (IgG passed through the placenta), breast milk—especially colostrum, rich in IgA and immune-modulating factors—and microbiome colonisation via vaginal birth, skin contact, breastfeeding, and the surrounding environment.

Over the first few months and years, immune competence develops through exposure to both benign and pathogenic microbes. This is how immunological memory forms. The immune system learns by doing—not by avoiding all germs in a sterilised panic room.

The CDC’s implied logic goes something like this:

“Babies have no immunity → therefore, adults must be vaccinated to protect them → therefore, vaccines are the only legitimate form of immune protection.”

Aside from the questionable nature of many vaccines—which we've covered elsewhere—this narrative ignores key biological facts: vaccine-induced immunity often wanes rapidly (as with pertussis); vaccinated individuals can still transmit infections asymptomatically; natural infection frequently results in more durable immunity; and non-specific immune training (seen with certain infections and exposures) is typically not replicated by vaccines—and may even be suppressed by them.

This CDC guidance reflects a hygiene-maximalist, medicalised worldview:

immunity is something dispensed from above, not cultivated from within;

protection comes through compliance, not adaptation; exposure is a threat, not a teacher.

Yes, babies are vulnerable to certain infections—but the notion that their immune systems can’t develop unless everyone around them is vaccinated is biologically naïve and ideologically loaded. It reduces the human being to a defective vessel requiring perpetual pharmaceutical top-ups—rather than an exquisitely adaptive organism, evolved to grow strong through microbial engagement.

It’s time for RFK Jr. and his newly installed CDC director to start clearing out the cobwebs—both scientific and ideological.

Share