Share this postGermans Planning Campaign Targeting Children With Propagandamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGermans Planning Campaign Targeting Children With PropagandaRadio, Posters, Influencers: The Ministry of Health Wants to Spend a Lot of Effort Promoting Vaccinations - A “Communicative All-Round Attack” Targeting ChildrenMathew AldredJul 14, 2022∙ Paid7Share this postGermans Planning Campaign Targeting Children With Propagandamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in