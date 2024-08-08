Warning: Details about child abuse.

This is Jack Karlson, who died yesterday, aged 82, being arrested in Queensland, Australia, 11 October 1991, for allegedly paying for a meal with a stolen credit card:

His stentorian protest and one liners made this petty criminal an Internet sensation, but I didn’t know anything about him until I skim read this book today:

Jack Karlson's childhood was fraught with hardship and abuse, which shaped much of his later life and behaviour. As the author says:

The worst crimes in the lives of young offenders in the 1950s and 1960s were not committed by them, but against them. Everybody knows that now and plenty of people knew it then. Plenty of religious people too.

Born as Cecil George Edwards in Queensland in 1942, he experienced a turbulent family life. Karlson's father disappeared early in his life, leading to financial and emotional instability.

‘My mother’s never told me where he went,’ said Karlson. ‘I think he might’ve went to jail or he pissed off, and she ended up having to live under someone’s house, paying rent for two rooms, dirt floor with a bit of lino. So what could she do with us? I was about seven, eight. My brother, Alan, was about five. And we went to Blackheath boys’ home.’

Blackheath Home in Oxley was run by the Presbyterian Church. This time was marked by significant hardship and abuse, as the facility was purportedly run under the guise of religious oversight but was plagued by cruel and punitive treatment of the children in its care.

Karlson, who wet the bed as a child—a common issue for young children under stress—was subjected to severe punishment for this. The home's approach included physical beatings, which were ineffective and only served to compound his distress. In a particularly degrading form of punishment, when physical beatings did not stop his bed-wetting, the staff at Blackheath placed Karlson under the dormitory floor in a hammock. When this also failed to 'cure' him, they escalated the humiliation by making him attend school wearing a dress, which was intended to shame him publicly. There was sexual abuse too:

At Blackheath, Karlson and his younger brother were molested by a female staff member who fiddled with their genitals in the bath. ‘I started playing up,’ said Karlson, ‘and my mother came and got me.

The treatment Karlson endured at Blackheath had a profound impact on both his physical well-being and his psychological state. Even after his mother removed him from Blackheath due to the abuse, Karlson's life remained chaotic. He began engaging in criminal activities at a young age, leading to further interactions with the juvenile justice system. Karlson was then sent to Westbrook Farm Home for Boys, where he endured even worse conditions.

Westbrook was known for its severe physical punishments. Karlson recounted how the staff, particularly the superintendent, would conduct public floggings, where boys were stripped and beaten in front of their peers.

Westbrook was a blighted playground for merciless perverts and Karlson was an inmate during the worst period in its sorry history, when Superintendent Roy Golledge ran amuck in his gimcrack kingdom, bashing and whipping naked children. Not all the boys at the home had committed a criminal offence; some had been deemed ‘uncontrollable’ by courts. This often meant only that their parents or guardians were unable to take care of them, because they might be drinkers, drifters, or criminals themselves.

Karlson also detailed that older boys, designated as 'sergeants' by the staff, were given authority to discipline younger inmates. This often led to further abuse, including physical beatings and, tragically, sexual assaults. Karlson himself was targeted for such abuse, which he resisted and which led to further beatings.

Two sergeants bashed him and tried to rape him, but he fought them off. Then he was arraigned for Golledge’s pleasure. ‘I had to have a public flogging,’ said Karlson. ‘They’d take you to the hall, you’d take your gear off, and the rest of the hall would have to watch. You got this leather strap—whack, whack, across the back and the arse—and if you went, Aaargh, you had to say, Sir! So I go, Aaargh, sir! copping this bloody leather belt.’

The cumulative effect of the physical, emotional, and psychological abuse had a profound impact on Karlson, embedding deep-seated issues such as distrust of authority and a survivalist mentality that influenced his later criminal behaviour, including his propensity to escape from the criminal justice system.

One of his most audacious escapes was from a courthouse where Karlson impersonated a detective:

Prisoners waiting to see a magistrate were confined in a large holding cell between two courtrooms. A prisoner’s name would be called and a police officer inside the court would open the cell door. ‘One day,’ said Karlson, ‘we were sitting there and they called a bloke in and this detective walked in from the court, went up to a bloke and said, “Here now, listen, I want to talk to you about something…”’ This gave Karlson an idea. When they got back to Long Bay, he explained it to Maund. On 10 January 1968, Karlson and Maund appeared at the court with one of the police officers who’d arrested them. The officer gave the pair their briefs of evidence then led them to the holding cell. He later recalled that Maund was ‘dressed rather raggedy… untidily’ while Karlson was ‘dressed in a suit, a white shirt, and he was wearing a tie’. When they reached the holding cell, Maund went inside immediately while Karlson delayed his entry for a few seconds. ‘I had my coat off,’ Karlson told me, ‘and I had some money in the lining.’ He took off his tie, unbuttoned the collar of his shirt and hung his coat over his arm. He looked relaxed and casual, as if he were at home in the court—as if, in fact, he was a detective. He told the other prisoners in the cell, ‘I’m going to go in, and when you see me walk back through, yell out, “You copper dog! You loaded me up!”’ When police constable Kenneth Maker called for the next defendant, Karlson stepped in and asked, ‘Which court are Karlson and Maund due to appear?’ ‘4 Court,’ said Maker. Karlson introduced himself as ‘Detective Rogers from the CIB’. He slapped Maund around the head, as if Maund were his prisoner, and ordered him to get up, while their cellmates cried, ‘Detective scum!’ The copper said, “Where’s the warrant?”’ said Karlson. He became impatient with Maker’s impudence. ‘I said, “The warrants have gone round. Now come on!”’ The hapless constable opened the door and watched as Karlson took Maund by the right arm and walked him down the passageway. At the morning tea adjournment of the courts, ‘I went round to check on the two accused,’ said their arresting officer, ‘and they were not there.’

The rest of the book relates various crimes and escapes, and some accounts of various nasty criminals from the Australian underworld and their depraved crimes. And it talks about Karlson’s experience with painting and theatre whilst in prison.

The viral video of Karlson’s arrest at the restaurant now has new meaning for me; I can trace those lines he uttered, as if in a theatrical performance, directly to his childhood experiences.

Share