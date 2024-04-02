Share this post"Gender Non-Contentedness" Decreases During Early Adulthoodmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Gender Non-Contentedness" Decreases During Early AdulthoodWe found that gender non-contentedness is most common around the age of 11 and that the prevalence decreases with age.Mathew AldredApr 02, 2024∙ Paid9Share this post"Gender Non-Contentedness" Decreases During Early Adulthoodmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in