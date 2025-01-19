Trump entertained Gates for 3 hours:

The Microsoft co-founder said he recently spent more than three hours with Trump and spoke to him about global health challenges. “I had a chance, about two weeks ago, to go have a long and actually quite intriguing dinner with him,” Gates said.

The conversation covered topics including efforts to develop a cure for HIV, Gates added. “He, in the Covid days, accelerated the vaccine innovation,” Gates said. “So I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here, and we both got, I think, pretty excited about that.”

If you were President, would you invite Gates for a three-hour dinner and conversation? Or would you, like me, be looking into ways to prosecute him for the global disaster that was the WHO-declared “pandemic”?

I’ve researched and written over 300 articles about Gates. My conclusion is that the pandemic would never have been declared, jabs mandated, and economies destroyed, without Gates’ funding of the WHO, his global vaccine program, and his influence over mass media, universities, and state and globalist bureaucracies.

I believe Gates poses a real danger to humanity. He’s behind just about every bad techno-fascist idea I have ever investigated, from contagious vaccines to blocking the sun to synthetic milk and meat. Why would any reasonable, well-informed leader entertain this creature?

MAGA subscribers, I ask you to answer this question without making excuses for Trump: if you were President, would you host Gates or prosecute him?

