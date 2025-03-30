Just in case you still harbour any illusions about the benevolence of the elites—and somehow missed this—here’s Führer Ursula von der Leyen, casually floating the idea of mandatory vaccination:

“…potentially think about mandatory vaccination…”

She’s just saying the quiet part out loud. This has always been the gameplan: control disguised as safety, tyranny wrapped in technocratic language. The Great Reset and the Scamdemic were trial runs—they overplayed their hand, but they'll try again. And again. Until it works. Until we’re trapped.

There’s only one way to stop that future: remove the elites. People sometimes ask why I won’t just stick to “health” topics—why I keep circling back to politics, power, and corruption. The answer is simple: no amount of good science matters if psychopaths are in charge. If we don’t wake people up to the reality that there is a class of people actively pursuing a system of digital serfdom, then all is lost.

There. I said it.

Do you think they will give us free donuts, like last time?

Yum Yum Yum

