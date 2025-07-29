Just a little notice from your benevolent “Irish”* overlords: your smartphone is now a snitch. A cuddly, backstabbing, always-on government informant. But don’t worry — it’s for the children™.

Apparently, the woke folk in the Dáil have decided that the only thing more outdated than their surveillance laws is your expectation of privacy. So, they’re updating the 1993 act — you know, the one written before encrypted memes about Klaus Schwab’s shapeshifting jowls.

The new Communications (Interception and Lawful Access) Bill will allow Gardaí, military spooks, and the Garda ombudsman (yes, even he gets to snoop now) to intercept your WhatsApps, iMessages, and whatever nonsense you’re DMing on Instagram.

And how, you ask? Why, by turning your own phone into a deputised narc. That’s right. Your device will scan every message before you hit send. It’s not breaking encryption — oh no! That would sound illegal. It’s just pre-encryption awareness for national wellness. Like a conscience… with subpoenas.

And don’t worry, they’ll only use it against criminals — just like every other surveillance tool in history that somehow ends up monitoring farmers, protesters, and anti-war nuns.

But what’s really exciting is the expanded scope:

Gaming consoles : You thought “teabagging” in Call of Duty was anonymous? Not anymore, Sergeant Swearmouth.

Car systems : Shout “Let’s blow up the toll booth” as a joke and your Tesla might drive you straight to Portlaoise Prison.

Satellite networks: Because even aliens deserve to be monitored for harmful content.

Meanwhile, tech companies like Apple are caught in an ethical limbo: do they protect encryption… or cave to politicians who think “two-factor authentication” is a Catholic doctrine?

Signal’s still holding the line, bless its open-source soul. But the pressure’s mounting. And the message is clear: If you can whisper it, we must be able to wiretap it.

Now, some say this is about catching pedophiles, but let’s be honest — the state had no problem ignoring Jimmy Savile, Epstein, or half the Church leaders for decades. This isn’t about kids. It’s about control.

So, what can you do?

Well, as a rabbit, I suggest abandoning smartphones, living underground, and communicating via encrypted nose twitches. But for the rest of you: protest, mock, resist, or go full medieval and start writing love letters in charcoal on birch bark.

If you let them normalise this, next year they’ll be scanning your dreams.

— T.W. Burrows

Formerly free-range.

Currently monitored.

Still refusing the updates.

*The real Irish fought hard to get rid of the British overlords, and now are just giving it all away — but that’s another story, for another day in the not-too-distant future, by the look of things.

