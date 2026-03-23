Build Back Better

Build Back Better

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
2h

Did you check thru the descriptions? I note that the floggers are vegan.

Make of that what you will.

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William Xu's avatar
William Xu
4h

Another new low for woke Canadians.

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