Another Canadian white-collar wearer, all about the “disruption” and “resistance”:

No, I think you heard that correctly (check her link tree), she has partnered with a shop selling sex “toys” (and maybe some collars, I haven’t looked closely):

For what purpose? To fund Planned Parenthood, of course:

Just don’t use all those “toys” you bought through the affiliate link straight after the “procedure”:

Brothers, sisters, and fellow lagomorphs, still troubling themselves to notice, I regret to report that the velvet apostasy is now fully operational. The priestess dons the sacred collar as a brand asset in the grand liturgy of sexual appetite. Behold the modern creed: bless the libido, monetise the deviance, and tithe unto the sacrament of termination.

Scripture warns of man’s bondage to sin and the reign of death. Our therapeutic priesthood, ever inventive, has simply updated the formula: sell the bondage, bless the death, and call the whole arrangement liberation. What earlier ages called captivity, this one gift-wraps in pastel fonts and affiliate links.

The cassock has become a costume for dark ecclesial cosplay, though it was always vulnerable to the part. The care of souls has been rebranded as a chirpy little fundraiser for the twin cults of hedonism and death.

I, T.W. Burrows, can only conclude that Canada has advanced beyond mere hypocrisy into something far more efficient: ceremonial inversion. The holy now advertises the profane. The maternal is offered up in the name of liberation. The collar remains white only because the age has mastered the art of bleaching every stain with euphemism.

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