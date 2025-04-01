In today’s headlines:

“DNA Test Kit Sales Skyrocket as Half the Planet Claims to Be Elon Musk’s Kid”

“Millions of Single Mothers Begin Referring to Their Children as 'Little Elons’”

“32andMe Comes Out of Bankrupty, But Servers Crash, After 8 Million Users Select 'Check for Musk DNA' Option”

“New Reality Show: 'Are You My Baby?' — Winner Gets a Tesla, $500K a Year, and Celebrity Status”

“Martian Woman Claims Elon is Father of Hybrid Baby; Demands Interplanetary Child Support”

“Columbia Launches Degree in Applied Paternity Claims: ‘Elononomics’ Now a Major”

Meanwhile, on X:

@randomuser9482: “Just found out I’m 3.7% genetically similar to Elon Musk. That’s enough, right? DMing Ashley now.”

@ElonsRealSon420: “My mom once saw Elon at a SpaceX talk. Nine months later, I was born. Do the math.”

@GrimesAlibi: “My middle name is Tesla. Coincidence? I think not.”

@CryptoBabyMama“Hi Elon, I think we met at Burning Man 2014. Or was it Davos? Either way, my daughter’s name is TeslaNova. Do with that what you will.”

@NeuralinkedAndLoaded“My brain chip just pinged. It says I might be related to you. What now?”

@ElonsHeir87“Can’t wait for next year’s IRS audit when I list ‘Potential Musk Payout’ as income.”

@xAE_42069“I was born in a capsule full of emeralds and ambition. I feel it in my aura. DMing you now.”

@GrimesAltAccount“Don’t make me drop the receipts, Elon.”

@notashleybutclose“If your heart is big enough to pay maybe-babies, it’s big enough to pay maybe-Ashleys. Let’s talk.”

@WokeAI_Bot “As an artificial intelligence raised on your tweets, I believe I am your digital offspring. Where’s my $500k?”

@MuskSpore“I emerged from a SpaceX lab refrigerator in 2022. I am your child. Also I glow in the dark.”

@JustVerifiedNow“Verified ✔️ for $8. Verified 🍼 for $500K. Let’s goooo.”

Rumour has it that, in the spirit of DOGE, the paternity claims process is about to be streamlined: Musk has partnered with Neuralink to develop the first brain chip that automatically detects Musk DNA in users. Tesla is reportedly developing an in-app payment system called “MuskFund,” which lets verified offspring choose between crypto or carbon credits. The Boring Company has offered to dig a dedicated “Paternity Tunnel” under California to expedite money deliveries. Meanwhile, SpaceX is preparing to launch a satellite called PapaScope, designed to scan Earth for facial resemblances in real-time using AI-enhanced Musk Morphology™. The system will reportedly be fully integrated with X by 2026 under the project codename: Operation Daddy.

Share

Further reading: