Bobblehead’s Big Reveal: “I speak with Mark often. He’s actually my son’s Godfather.”

Ah, of course. It all makes sense now. Bobblehead’s mysterious attachment to Carnage Carney is no accident—it’s a sacred bond, a Davos-sanctioned baptism into the holy order of globalist meddling. What better way to ensure the next generation of elite governance than by anointing your offspring with the blessings of a man who has spent his entire career ensuring the plebs remain under the boot of financial overlords?

One wonders, was Bobblehead also on speaking terms with Ghislaine Maxwell? Seems like all these people run in the same cozy circles, exchanging winks at secret soirées where pleasantries are swapped alongside national sovereignty. But let’s not get distracted—this isn’t about that particular brand of elite degeneracy. This is about Carney’s impeccable credentials as the ultimate financial grim reaper, the man whose Midas touch ensures that whatever economy he fondles withers into dust.

From Circus Clown to Prime Minister

“Why don’t I become a circus clown?” That was Mark Carney’s reply when asked in 2012 about ambitions to enter Canadian politics. Fast forward to today, and the circus has indeed arrived—Carney, the very man who scoffed at the idea of donning the red nose and oversized shoes, is now preparing to be sworn in as Prime Minister. Welcome to the Big Top, where elections are optional, and the ringleaders appoint themselves.

Why Did Bobblehead Choose Carnage Carney as Godfather?

Simple: Because Carney is an economic demolition expert. A professional wrecker of national prosperity. A globalist’s dream. His resume speaks for itself—Trudeau’s economic advisor for five years, during which Canada transformed from a country where people could afford homes, food, and medical care into a dystopian landscape where 25% of families now rely on food banks. It’s quite an achievement, really.

Under Carney’s watchful eye, Canada’s social services crumbled, health care reached crisis levels, housing became a speculative commodity rather than a human necessity, and grocery bills began requiring second mortgages. This is the kind of stewardship that earns one the title of "Godfather" in certain circles.

But Carney’s talents weren’t just confined to Canada. Across the pond, the Brits had their own taste of his economic wizardry when he reigned over the Bank of England. There, he became affectionately known as Carnage Carney—not by accident, mind you. When your policies repeatedly smash the working class against the cold, hard pavement of financial ruin, people tend to notice. His name became synonymous with economic downturns, job losses, and stagnation, a legacy that undoubtedly made him the perfect choice to guide Trudeau’s policies.

A Man of Globalist Faith

Carney’s true calling, however, isn’t just economic destruction—it’s servitude to the greater mission. He’s a global representative for ESG and Net Zero, those magical incantations of The Sketchy Science, where entire industries and ways of life are dismantled in the name of sustainability while the high priests of the movement continue their jet-setting escapades. Because, of course, Net Zero is for the serfs, not for the kings.

Preach austerity, demand sacrifice, but never, under any circumstances, let it apply to oneself. The real game isn’t about saving the planet—it’s about consolidating power, controlling resources, and ensuring the future is ruled by those with the right credentials and ideological purity. And what better way to do that than by making sure Carney is embedded at the highest levels of Canadian power—whether he’s been elected or not?

Who Needs Elections Anyway?

The appointment of Carney as Trudeau’s de facto successor without even a cursory nod to democratic process is a perfect example of how modern governance operates. Why bother with elections when you can simply insert your chosen puppet directly into power? It’s much more efficient. And the media will, of course, play their part, dressing up this charade as a responsible transfer of leadership rather than an elite coronation. The voters? Well, they don’t need to worry their little heads over such matters. The system is working as intended.

So now, with Bobblehead warming the throne for his Godfather, we wait for the inevitable: more economic carnage, more destruction of Canadian livelihoods, and more Davos-driven policies dictating the fate of a country where democracy is little more than a decorative relic.

Welcome to the new Canada—where leaders are chosen, not elected, and the only votes that matter are the ones cast in the backrooms of global summits. Enjoy the show.

