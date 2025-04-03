So, it took the French Medical Establishment 5 years to accept the obvious that the dual-use virus bioweapon was engineered in a lab:

And the lesson?

The work underway in Wuhan was carried out in a BSL2 laboratory, which is therefore insufficient in terms of bioprotection of personnel and the environment. But handling dangerous viruses of this type would require a more BSL3 approach, requiring the wearing of masks, gowns, gloves, and stricter waste disposal. Scientists from the French Academy of Medicine therefore need to develop " a culture of risk and responsibility " among researchers. " The risks are underestimated by a number of researchers “

How about not engineering these viruses in the first place?

