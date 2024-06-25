Share this postFraudulent Science Linksmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFraudulent Science LinksA few links to articles showing that you can't just 'trust The Science'Mathew AldredJun 25, 20242Share this postFraudulent Science Linksmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTime to assume that health research is fraudulent until proven otherwise?Mathew Aldred·August 31, 2022Read full storyReproducibility Failure of "The Science TM" Is a Much Bigger Problem Than You Might ThinkMathew Aldred·June 26, 2023Read full storyMarcia Angell: "If the medical profession does not put an end to this corruption voluntarily, it will lose the confidence of the public"Mathew Aldred·June 21, 2023Read full storyAnother Nobel Prize Winner Forced To Retract PaperMathew Aldred·Mar 9Read full storyThe Motives and Implications of Scientific CensorshipMathew Aldred·November 21, 2023Read full story"10,000 Sham Papers Push Research Credibility to Crisis Point"Mathew Aldred·Feb 7Read full storyNobel Prize Cancer Scientist Fraud?Mathew Aldred·October 22, 2023Read full story$25 for Unedited "Peer-Reviewed" Paper?Mathew Aldred·Mar 15Read full storyZoé Ziani on Francesca GinoMathew Aldred·November 22, 2023Read full storyBlogger Used AI to Catch Dubious ScienceMathew Aldred·Feb 15Read full storyThe Motives and Implications of Scientific CensorshipMathew Aldred·November 21, 2023Read full storyBill Ackman: AI plagiarism checking will cause 'incredible embarrassment'Mathew Aldred·Jan 8Read full storyNature Still Won't Retract Their PropagandaMathew Aldred·July 23, 2023Read full storyJust "Trust the Science"?Mathew Aldred·August 5, 2023Read full storyNobel Prize Cancer Scientist Fraud?Mathew Aldred·October 22, 2023Read full storyThe Arrogance of the Academic Elites Mathew Aldred·Apr 14Read full storyAnother Nobel Prize Winner Forced To Retract PaperMathew Aldred·Mar 9Read full storyBayer Pressured Researchers Over Neonic Study Results?Mathew Aldred·May 6, 2022Read full storyCanada's Official COVID Science CommunicatorMathew Aldred·September 6, 2023Read full storyAn Australian Review of The Corruption of Covid ScienceMathew Aldred·March 10, 2023Read full storyThe Science FactoryMathew Aldred·June 6, 2023Read full storyWhat Happened To Richard Horton, Editor of The Lancet?Mathew Aldred·January 14, 2023Read full storyThe $cience™Mathew Aldred·May 14, 2022Read full storyThe Greed of The $cience TMMathew Aldred·May 8, 2023Read full storyPfizer Says You Need a PhD to Be a Real Scientist?Mathew Aldred·March 6, 2023Read full storyComputer Models: Shit In, Shit OutMathew Aldred·November 30, 2022Read full story2Share this postFraudulent Science Linksmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare