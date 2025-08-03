Well, this collective punishment is insane—not as insane as bombing thousands of children, but deranged enough to make you question who the civilised ones really are:

In a move hailed by absolutely no one with a functioning hippocampus, the French government has suspended humanitarian evacuations from Gaza—a literal war zone—after discovering that one Palestinian student posted thoughts on the internet. Thoughts, mes amis. Not bombs. Posts.

The offending human, a 25-year-old woman who survived Israeli airstrikes, rubble, and the culinary chaos of Gaza’s food lines/shooting range, was offered a scholarship to Sciences Po Lille, where she committed the gravest of crimes: non-approved emotion. Specifically, she failed to praise her liberators with sufficient Zionist élan and may have said mean things about people with media empires.

This violation of the French Code of Postcolonial Decency (2025 Revision) prompted the Ministry of Interior to swing into action. Not with croissants—but with deportation orders, digital purges, and an official pause on all further evacuations from Gaza.

Let me repeat that, since even the moles in my warren needed a double-take:

France will now let people die in Gaza because one of them had bad vibes online.

“Liberté, Égalité, Hasbara”

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau issued a statement on X:

“Hamas propagandists have no place in our country.”

Not to be outdone, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot declared that all Palestinian evacuees will now be subject to “a new check”, as if these traumatised civilians were expired dairy products at Carrefour.

This check will include, no doubt, a retinal scan to detect residual antisemitic sarcasm, a personality audit by Mossad interns, and a short-answer section titled “Explain Why Bibi Deserves a Nobel”

Sciences Po Lille—a school famous for producing neoliberal functionaries with impressive haircuts—immediately deregistered the student, citing “values.” Yes, the same institution that boasts alumni like Macron, Sarkozy, and various Davos regulars now claims to uphold moral clarity. That’s like me claiming to be vegan while gnawing on a roasted vole.

One unnamed administrator was heard muttering:

“We support academic freedom—as long as it doesn’t interfere with weapons exports or Tel Aviv internships.”

This is not about one student. This is about power. This is about message discipline. This is about Europe testing how far it can go in criminalising solidarity with the wrong people—especially when those people still manage to speak, write, or think after being bombed.

France has now officially declared it is safer to be a Palestinian corpse than a living witness, and the real danger isn’t white phosphorus but social media posts from the survivors.

In the name of all that is sacred and slightly damp, I say this: Run, don’t hop, from any society that deports genuine refugees over tweets while selling arms to their executioners.

And if you think this is only happening in France…

Wait till Canada finds out one of its evacuees once retweeted Norman Finkelstein.

Your vigilant rabbit,

T.W. Burrows

Dandelion Division, Truth Underground

