What is this guy thinking?

Oh, that’s right — he’s a hard-right militant, a religious-nationalist Zionist to the bone, a walking PR machine for the modern settler-colonial project — the kind who runs Wikipedia ‘re-education’ squads to make his zealots look halfway reasonable.

I understand why Zionist ethno-nationalists, prodded along by Western Christian nationalists, chose to colonise the Holy Land instead of emigrating en masse to safer places like the United States. I don’t agree with it, but I see why they’d defend that project with a culture of Hasbara — strategic narrative control, spin, and outright lies whenever it suits them. None of this excuses the ethnic cleansing that has come with it, but at least their motives are clear. And none of this excuses the way the US and UK continue to enable them. Without that constant diplomatic, financial, and military backing, they might finally be forced to moderate — or at least dial back their never-ending crusade of ‘manifest destiny’ or ‘promised land’ nonsense.

What I find a little harder to understand is why so many leaders and influencers outside Israel so eagerly buy into those lies, or at least want us all to do so. The only explanations that make sense to me are:

1) They’re intellectually lazy — incurious to the point of willful ignorance.

2) They’re compromised — whether by donations, sexual blackmail, or career leverage.

3) They’re both.

This system continues to operate because stupidity, corruption, and cowardice reinforce each other. It’s easier to chant slogans about ‘our shared values’ than to face the moral rot beneath the surface.

Thankfully, fewer people are buying the Hasbara these days, and more are waking up to how operations like Epstein’s fit into the bigger machinery of control.

President Trump made a career out of promising to drain the swamp and bring sunlight to the shadows. Well, here’s the test: call a spade a spade, face the ugly facts, and stop pretending the Epstein operation will vanish if we all just look away. If he can’t deliver on that, what was the “drain the swamp” line for in the first place?

