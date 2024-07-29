Former Israeli Minister Shulamit Aloni speaking with Amy Goodman 22 years ago, but as true today as it was then (link to full interview):

Transcript:

Aloni: But what happens is that we use the British colonial laws even in a more barbaric way against the Palestinians. First of all, the British were not occupiers because they got the mandate from the League of Nations; second, they behaved differently, and we, being occupiers and oppressing the Palestinians step by step, do terrible things one cannot imagine by using the British colonial emergency law, for instance, the destruction of houses, the collective punishment, and other things are according to the British emergency law from 1945 which we adopted.

Goodman: Yours is a voice of criticism we don't often hear in the United States. Often when there is dissent expressed in the United States against policies of the Israeli government, people here are called anti-Semitic. What is your response to that as an Israeli Jew?

Aloni: Well, it's a trick we always use; when from Europe somebody is criticizing Israel, then we bring up the Holocaust. When in this country people are criticizing Israel, then they are anti-Semitic, and the organization is strong and has a lot of money. The ties between Israel and the American Jewish establishment are very strong and they are strong in this country as you know. They have power, which is okay; they are talented people and they have power, money, media, and other things. Their attitude is 'Israel, my country right or wrong.' The identification and they are not ready to hear criticism and it's very easy to blame people who criticize certain acts of the Israeli government as anti-Semitic and to bring up the Holocaust and the suffering of the Jewish people and that justify everything we do to the Palestinians.

Goodman: How powerful are groups like the American Israel Political Affairs Committee? The presidents of major Jewish organizations in the United States, that's another major establishment Jewish organization, how powerful are they in determining policy in Israel?

Aloni: They are powerful because they serve the right wing of Israeli policy and because they are strongly supported by the government of the United States. If your administration and the Congress as well wouldn't back those organizations, then they wouldn't be as strong as they are because they don't represent the majority of the Jewish people in this country. There are many who say 'not in my name,' 'not in my name what you are doing, what you are saying, it's not in my way and my name.' But they're not organized, they don't have the money, they don't have the power, they were not accepted by the American establishment political establishment, and that's why you hear mainly their voice and their voice is very strong.

Goodman: Again, we're speaking with Shulamit Aloni, who has often been referred to in Israel as the first lady of Human Rights. She was the head of the Merits Party until her retirement from the Knesset. She received the Israel Prize for human rights. You have been quoted as saying the occupation is killing us all.

Aloni: Yeah, that's right, it's killing the Palestinians and it's a disaster to the Israelis because, first of all, morally speaking, you know when we established the state of Israel and I was one of those in the Palmach fighting for establishing this state during the War of Independence, we were sure that we are building a model state, a moral state. So when we were weak, we used to speak so highly of the Jewish values and your people here also speak so highly of the Jewish values and the Jewish values don't include discrimination against the other and the kind of oppressing the other and to take away their rights.

And it’s still working 22 years later, despite its leader being wanted for war crimes:

