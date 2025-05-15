Follow the Silenced reveals the heartbreaking journey of Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by being chosen for the first COVID vaccine trials. These brave souls refused to be silenced.

This powerful documentary follows those who were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and the government turned their backs, they found strength in each other.

Watch Follow the Silenced online as it premieres worldwide on May 15th at 6PM CDT(UTC-5).