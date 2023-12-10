Share this postFlorida Surgeon General to FDA and CDC: "The American people...have a right to have all relevant information pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccines"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFlorida Surgeon General to FDA and CDC: "The American people...have a right to have all relevant information pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccines""Considering the potentially wide biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and DNA contaminants beyond the local injection site, have you evaluated the risk of DNA integration in reproductive cells?"Mathew AldredDec 10, 2023∙ Paid12Share this postFlorida Surgeon General to FDA and CDC: "The American people...have a right to have all relevant information pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccines"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in