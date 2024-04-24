From their FAQs: “Flamethrowing is a great adrenaline rush”

And it’s perfectly legal in the US because it’s not a “firearm”:

The company states that flamethrowers are commonly used, amongst other things, for “pest control”, “incinerating weeds and other unwanted ground plans”, and “pyrotechnics”.

$9,420 for a robot flame-throwing dog sounds pretty cheap, and well within the budget of many people.

Let’s hope the Climate Change Arsonists don’t get any ideas for flame-throwing robot dogs.

The Pentagon has almost $900,000,000,000 to spend each year. I doubt they think about flame-throwing robot dogs, right?

Do you think warmongers ever get nostalgic for the good old days? (VIDEO LINK to people being burned alive by military flamethrowers; I don’t recommend watching it, but put it here for the doubters).

Let’s hope they never give the robots AI. Oh, wait…

Incidentally, the United Nations Protocol on Incendiary Weapons forbids the use of incendiary weapons (including flamethrowers) against civilians. But who cares about what the UN says, right?

