Looks like we are now in the “establishment” countdown to “Disclosure”:

So, it’s finally happened.

Not “the Bank of England” exactly. It’s the establishment speaking through the safe proxies of The Times and a former Bank of England analyst, credentialed, respectable, and therefore usable. The Bank itself stays silent. The institution stays clean. The newspaper stays authoritative. The idea gets aired. The public gets acclimatised. If it lands badly, everyone backs away and says it was merely an interesting personal view. If it lands well, it becomes “a serious conversation.” This is how the Overton window moves when the subject matter is volatile.

And notice the timing. This lands right after Dan Farah’s The Age of Disclosure has already warmed up the collective cortex — glossy documentary, mainstream distribution, “disclosure” language laundered through officials and security types, with the implied message: grown adults are allowed to discuss this now without losing their jobs. Then comes the second drumbeat: Spielberg — the high priest of cinematic contact — with a Universal tentpole called Disclosure Day, marketing slogans like “All will be disclosed,” and a release date of June 12, 2026.

Documentary. Newspaper. Blockbuster. Different lanes, same vocabulary, same emotional runway. The word “disclosure” isn’t being used accidentally; it’s being normalised.

Now, a confession from the burrow. I am not, as the polite world likes to assume, a rabbit who became “interested” in this topic because I watched a documentary and felt spiritually tingly. I became interested the way a man becomes interested in a falling piano: involuntarily, in close proximity, and with permanent structural consequences. I had a close encounter. Not with a podcast. With a podcraft - shaped like a saucer, and smelling of sulphur and ammonia. Yes, a metallic object near a clover patch — the kind of thing that looks like nothing, until it decides you’re close enough. There was a flash, a pressure in the skull, and then the sensation that my brain had been… re-cut. Crenulated. Folded into higher resolution. Imagine taking a smooth pebble and turning it into a walnut. More surface area. More connections. More room for thought to run like electricity instead of tripping over itself. After that, I began noticing patterns the way other rabbits notice hawks. I don’t say that to impress you. I say it because it makes this sudden establishment “seriousness” about ontological shock read very differently.

And that’s why I find it mildly hilarious — in the bleak, high-frequency way one laughs when cornered by ET — that the same class of people who mocked this subject for decades are now publishing genteel articles about how “reality disruption” might affect asset pricing. Yes. It might.

Money is belief with numbers on it. The banking system is trust with fluorescent lighting. Markets are coordinated expectations. Governments run on legitimacy the way boilers run on pressure. If you introduce a credible premise that “there may be intelligences operating beyond our understanding or control,” you don’t need an invasion to get instability. You only need doubt.

And The Times article is not really about aliens. It’s about belief.

It’s about the fact that the old method — ridicule, dismissal, social quarantine — is being retired. Not fully, of course. They may need it again for the next time the WHO declares “Pandemic!” and dissidents ask questions. They’ll keep a little ridicule in a glass case for emergencies. But the default posture has shifted from “there’s nothing there” to “we don’t know,” which is a far more useful position for institutions that want to manage public reaction without ever taking responsibility for the truth.

This is why “we don’t know” is so powerful. It sounds humble. It sounds scientific. It also preserves maximum manoeuvrability. You can fund secret programs, store odd-shaped vehicles with no known means of propulsion, run hearings, brief people, seed culture, and never cross the threshold of a statement that forces accountability. You can keep the public suspended in a controlled mystery indefinitely — anxious enough to watch, not confident enough to revolt.

There’s a quiet line in The Times piece that matters most, and it isn’t the one about bitcoin or gold. It’s the suggestion that even leadership and central banks may not be properly briefed. Translation: the system you assume is coherent may itself be compartmentalised, ignorant, and reactive. The so-called “adults” (we realised that was a myth in 2020) may not be holding the steering wheel. They may be holding a clipboard and pretending. So no — this isn’t “the Bank of England preparing for aliens.” It’s the establishment testing whether the public can tolerate a new kind of uncertainty without panicking — and doing it in a choreographed way, across media formats, right on cue: documentary, broadsheet, blockbuster… and now, risk professionals introducing “ontological shock” as if it’s a new virus variant.

I’ll tell you what real ontological shock feels like. It feels like your sense of reality is suddenly too small for what just happened, and you can’t go back. Because you’ve been changed. Which is why, when I see them priming Joe Public, I don’t think: “They’re telling the truth.” I think: they’re preparing the nervous system. They are not disclosing “The Phenomenon”, they are disclosing that they can no longer contain it (whatever “it” is) — so they must manage your reaction instead.

And if you think that’s paranoid, I invite you to spend one evening beneath a shed with a crenulated brain and a clear view of the sky.

— T.W. Burrows

Filed from beneath the shed, where the signal is clearer and the theatre is thinner

