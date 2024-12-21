Share this postBuild Back BetterFinal Report: The Weaponization of the Federal GovernmentCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFinal Report: The Weaponization of the Federal GovernmentThe House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has released its final 17,000-page staff report.Mathew AldredDec 21, 2024Share this postBuild Back BetterFinal Report: The Weaponization of the Federal GovernmentCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePart OnePart 1 Final Weaponization Report Compilation142MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadPart TwoPart 2 Final Weaponization Report Compilation177MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadPart ThreePart 3 Final Weaponization Report Compilation159MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadPart FourPart 4 (appendix) Final Weaponization Report Compilation107MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadSubscribeShareFurther reading:Orwellian Censorship Spooks Must Stand Trial Mathew Aldred·12:17 PMRead full storyShare this postBuild Back BetterFinal Report: The Weaponization of the Federal GovernmentCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare