Editor’s Note: T.W.’s cousin in Ukraine, Bunislav Burrowsenko—recently burrowed beneath a mail depot in Kyiv—intercepted a letter from a fresh IDF recruit. We’re publishing a copy for educational purposes and because it reads like a field report from an existentially confused cucumber. With permission, I include Bunislav’s cover note for context.

Dearest Cousin T.W.,

I hope this message reaches you before the frost bites through the clover roots or the Ministry of Narrative Integrity expands its jurisdiction to burrows. I remain temporarily lodged beneath a state mail facility in Kyiv, where the paper dust is rich in glyphosate and ghost stories.

Last Thursday, while conducting routine vibrationscape analysis beneath Mail Slot 4B (mid-shift, mid-chew), I intercepted a document of considerable narrative instability. It arrived sealed, stamped, and steaming with unresolved ideology. It smelled of standard-issue envelope glue and a faint trace of confiscated olive oil.

Naturally, I made a copy. Carefully, respectfully, and with only minor tooth impressions. The original has been returned to the postal flow, slightly damp but narratively intact.

I enclose the full transcript herein.

May your tunnels remain unmapped and your white willow bark unmonitored.

Bunislav

Poetic Forager

At the time of writing, lodged beneath Kyiv, dreaming of parsley.

Dear Uncle Shmuel,

Your socks arrived. Superb thermal retention and excellent absorption of biofluids—particularly paediatric arterial blood. The Quartermaster has officially reclassified them as a Dual-Use Textile Platform™. I received a Class III commendation for Stain Concealment. The irony is officially unacknowledged, but operationally embedded.

Our standing mandate remains unchanged: defend against antisemitism by defending the new and rapidly expanding homeland—from Semites (the bad ones).

Our Area of Operations is densely populated with Semites (the wrong kind). Command assures us this is a semantic, not moral, anomaly. For narrative cohesion, all references to “indigenous Semite” are to be replaced with Terrorist Biomass (TB) in official communications. Language remains our most efficient munitions delivery system.

Arabic is now classified as a Hostile Semitic Dialect (HSD). Hebrew remains an Approved Semitic Dialect (ASD). Any phonetic overlap is flagged as Linguistic Contamination. We’ve deployed Checkpoint VOWEL-1 at the central rotary. Detainees are instructed to pronounce the letter ʿayn. Success = Phonetic Provocation. Failure = Malicious Ambiguity. Detention rates have tripled. From a logistics perspective, it’s elegant.

My 23andMe results arrived just before Auntie Wojcicki was... deplatformed. I came back 87% Eastern European, 13% “Ashkenazi Miscellaneous.” Ahmed—the former owner of the grove I now protect from his ongoing interference—tested 95% Levantine. His mitochondrial line traces the entire Pentateuch. I assume his olives are kosher by lineage alone.

The Morale Office seized both reports as Counter-Narrative Contraband and issued a revised pamphlet:

“Genetic Testing is a Gentile Colonial Construct (Unless It Validates Our Claims, In Which Case It’s a Kosher Colonial One).”

Compliance remains robust.

Performance metrics are strong this week:

Four groves re-designated (label: Vacated by History)

Two unlicensed aquifers neutralised (projectile hydration velocity down 18%)

Seventeen civilians processed; three elderly reclassified as “Pre-Hostile Senior Agitators” for database consistency

Antisemitism eliminated: metric pending. Legal is finalising the term, now that most local Semites have been successfully de-Semitized.

Lavender AI handles the precision strikes beautifully. 83% of the casualties have been confirmed as innocent civilians—though if they failed to escape Gaza before birth and maintained any belief in ancestral return, one could argue they were terrorists in potentia. That's the current legal framing.

We hosted a “Heritage Exchange.” They brought ancestral olives. We brought pamphlets, guns, Danielle Weiss, and, while their backs were turned, resettled a fresh convoy of the faithful (and, to be honest, most clinically unstable—but highly zealous) into their new homes. The olives were outstanding.

Command is reviewing our request to replicate the ex-locals’ hummus recipe while continuing to deny them access to chickpeas. The initiative is internally designated: Cultural Continuity Without Custodians™.

Yesterday, I mentioned to my commander that it seems odd we label anyone who disagrees with us an “antisemite,” while simultaneously engaging in the industrial-scale elimination of Semites. He suggested I convert that thought into push-ups. I am now physically indomitable and morally porous.

Enclosed is one tin of olive oil (Batch VAC/OG-447). Per regulation, the word VACATED must remain prominently displayed on all confiscated goods. Please decant discreetly.

Tell Aunt Rivka that Ahmed’s hummus (RIP) is nearly as good as her borscht. This represents a culinary breach of narrative cohesion. I am not permitted to report it, but I’m doing so anyway. Insubordination is increasingly difficult to suppress.

Your loyal nephew,

Yosef

P.S. Any chance of more socks? After the tanks, they’ve become indispensable. Everything squirts out.

