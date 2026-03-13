The other day, I found myself burrowed deep beneath Ottawa. Please do not ask why. Let us simply say that when one possesses a brain crenulated by extraterrestrial technology and a natural talent for tunnelling, one occasionally finds oneself conducting fieldwork beneath the nerve centre of a declining regime. Also, Parliament Hill’s landscaping is suspiciously easy to dig through. From my subterranean observation chamber, I could hear the Housing Minister speaking:

I briefly checked the ventilation shaft to ensure the sound wasn’t coming from the National Comedy Archives. But no. It was Parliament, again. So let us examine the physics of this remarkable discovery.

For more than ten years under Liberal rule, long enough for many dictatorships to come and go, house prices have risen like a suburban bungalow duct-taped to a Shahab-3 and fired at the moon. Entire cities have become speculative casinos where modest bungalows trade hands for the GDP of a small nation.

Over the past decade, non-elite Canadians have attempted to acquire basic shelter through a range of innovative modern pathways, including:

Marrying software engineers

This briefly looked promising, until every second politician, guidance counsellor, and LinkedIn prophet told the nation to “learn to code,” at which point the market was flooded, the salaries softened, and half the industry was promptly replaced by vibe-coding bots that can now generate twelve unusable apps before breakfast.

Working literally anywhere (even Tim Horton’s)

This too lost some of its shine once the economy was converted into a vast labour-glut amusement park, fed by roughly 3.5 million new permanent residents between 2015 and 2024, plus a non-permanent population that climbed above 3.1 million. Degrees became decorative, often literally. Livable wages became theoretical. And a “labour shortage” became a mystical condition defined as, “the regime requires yet another million people willing to do two jobs for the price of half of one.”

Becoming influencers

For a brief and degraded moment, this seemed viable, until the entire internet turned into a digital flea market of thirst, hustle, self-branding, crypto grief, rented Lamborghinis, affiliate links, life coaches, and subscription-based desperation, after which it emerged that only the top fraction of one percent were making enough to cover both rent and the psychological cost of pretending any of this was empowering.

Inheriting a house from one’s parents

Once considered the old-fashioned middle-class route, this too ran into headwinds when parents began living longer, refinancing repeatedly, downsizing into houses that still cost the ransom of a minor duke, or quietly concluding that they themselves might need to sell the family home to survive the final decade of Liberal inflation without resorting to canned beans and euthanasia pamphlets.

Moving somewhere cheaper

A classic Canadian survival strategy until the entire country (and most developing nations) was informed of every “hidden gem” by real-estate vloggers, remote workers, and Toronto escapees, whereupon each modest town was immediately transformed into a speculative playground in which homes previously occupied by mechanics, widows, and men named Glen were rebranded as “rustic lifestyle opportunities” and listed for half a million dollars.

Getting a better job

This retained a certain moral glamour right up until the point where “better job” came to mean competing against ten thousand desperate applicants from around the globe, forty-seven HR filters, a psychiatric obstacle course of personality quizzes, and an interview panel of underachieving bureaucrats asking whether you are passionate about “dynamic stakeholder-facing environments” for a salary that would not rent a garden shed in Mississauga.

Starting a small business

In theory, this was the old dream: build something useful, serve your community, keep your dignity. In practice, it meant being throttled by permits, compliance costs, insurance premiums, payment processors, payroll taxes, carbon hysteria, commercial rent, and a bureaucracy that treats initiative the way medieval priests treated heresy. In the end, one noticed that the only enterprises truly flourishing were government-funded NGOs, mortgage lenders, vape shops, hairdressers, and suspiciously immortal “logistics companies” beside payday loan outlets, many of which appeared to exist less to sell goods or services than to provide the minimum theatrical scenery required for yet another skilled-worker file to be stamped, nodded through, and declared economically essential.

Getting roommates

An undignified but allegedly practical solution, until adults in their thirties realized they were not so much sharing a home as serving a sentence in a converted investment vehicle, complete with worse kitchens, accumulated psychic debris, a vegan “graphic designer” performing freelance mysticism in the lounge, and an international “student” running three rice cookers at 2 a.m. in what the landlord, in a final act of market theology, described as a luxury unit.

Building a tiny home This was briefly sold as a bold minimalist answer for free spirits and YouTube couples, before reality intervened and Canadians learned that the tiny-home dream means paying normal-house money to live in an insulated shed while municipal authorities, banks, insurers, and utility companies wheel overhead like carrion birds, demanding forms, inspections, levies, and ritual proof that even your reduced footprint remains fully compliant with the sprawling theology of managed decline.

Living in a van

This briefly appeared in the national imagination as a sort of frontier workaround for plucky citizens unwilling to spend $2,700 a month to sleep in a converted pantry. It soon disclosed its true character: mobile degradation. A life of frozen pipes, campground tribute, insurance sadism, mechanical collapse, window-knocks from uniformed functionaries, and the creeping realisation that one had not escaped the housing market so much as been exiled from human settlement altogether. The van was merely the final administrative courtesy extended to the dispossessed: a metal coffin with cupholders, in which the citizen could slowly marinate in condensation while the regime congratulated itself on its compassion.

Yet according to the official explanation, the crisis was not caused by ten years of policy, planning malpractice, perverse incentives, immigration levels, or construction bottlenecks. No. It was caused by several weeks of bombs falling ten thousand kilometres away, which, in fairness, do tend to bring about abrupt changes in one’s housing arrangement, provided one survives the initial fiery redevelopment.

By this logic, if the housing market improves next year, we may conclude that peace has broken out in Saskatchewan.

I must confess a certain admiration for the manoeuvre. It has the elegance of a stage magician blaming gravity when the rabbit disappears from the hat.

Which, as a rabbit, I find personally concerning.

Still, the true mystery is not the explanation itself. Humans say many strange things in politics, but rarely the truth. That is part of the sport.

The mystery is how such explanations float gently into the public conversation like soap bubbles and remain there unpopped.

If a rabbit attempted this reasoning in the Burrow Council, the exchange would go roughly like this:

Burrow Minister (a fictional role, obviously, because no serious burrow would tolerate a professional excuse-man): “The hay shortage is due to drought conditions on the Mongolian steppe.”

Other Rabbits: violent thumping

Debate concluded.

Yet in human governance, the performance continues, season after season, like a long-running theatre production titled:

“Structural Problems Explained by Whatever Happened Last Tuesday.”

I increasingly suspect the entire system operates on a shared agreement to treat the stage set as reality.

The politicians pretend the explanations are serious.

The journalists pretend the explanations are analysis.

The voters pretend the explanations are convincing.

And everyone applauds politely.

Except the rabbits.

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