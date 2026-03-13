Build Back Better

Build Back Better

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Mathew Aldred's avatar
Mathew Aldred
15h

Moderator note:

Criticise ideas, governments, countries, and policies, lawfully. Do not target other commenters with personal abuse, “your type” language, or xenophobic remarks, and do not tell people to “go back” somewhere. Attack the argument, not the individual. Comments that cross that line will be removed.

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
17h

Canada has become a 1st world country being converted into a 3rd world crap hole! It’s depressing! 😢🙏🏻

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