This study explores the effectiveness of nattokinase, an enzyme derived from the Japanese fermented food natto, in breaking down fibrinaloid microclots—abnormal blood clots resistant to usual breakdown processes and linked to conditions like Long COVID/Long Vax. Using an automated microscopic technique, the researchers demonstrated that nattokinase effectively degrades these microclots in vitro. This suggests potential therapeutic applications for nattokinase in treating diseases associated with such persistent microclots.

Following earlier work using electron microscopy (e.g. [93-96]), we discovered that fibrinogen could polymerise or 50 clot into an anomalous, amyloid form of fibrin (e.g. [97-104]) that exactly reflected the clots seen in both the electron 51 microscope [105] and in bright field optical microscopy [106]. As with prions and other amyloid forms of proteins 52 [98,107], that are often highly resistant to proteolysis (e.g. [108,109]), the existence of these ‘fibrinaloid’ microclots im 53 plies their comparative resistance to normal fibrinolysis [110,111], with their precise structures [112] being affected by 54 other small and macromolecules and ions that they may have bound [97,103,113-119]. The varieties of stable 55 macrostates into which a given amyloidogenic sequence can fold (even under the same conditions [120,121]) are re 56 ferred to as different ‘strains’ [122-132] or ‘polymorphisms’ [133-144], and in some cases are sufficiently stable (i.e. ki 57 netically isolated from other macrostates) that they are even heritable [122,145-151]. Homo- and hetero-polymerisation 58 and their catalysis are then referred to, respectively, as (self-)‘seeding’ [140,152-166] and ‘cross-seeding’ [153,167-174]. 59 More recently, we have established the prevalence of these fibrinaloid microclots in post-viral diseases such as Long 60 COVID [106,175-178] (and see [179]) and ME/CFS (myalgic encephalopathy/chronic fatigue syndrome) [180,181]. The 61 lower amyloidogenicity of omicron versus earlier variants of SARS-CoV-2 is also reflected in its lower virulence [182], 62 implying that these microclots are on the aetiological pathway of the disease, and they can explain many symptoms 63 [183], including fatigue [184], post-exertional symptom exacerbation [185], autoantibody generation [107] and Postural 64 Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) [186]. Fibrin amyloid microclots also occur during sepsis [187], while am 65 yloid deposits are also observed in the skeletal muscles of those with Long COVID [188]. Overall, this ability of 66 fibrinaloid microclots to provide a mechanistic explanation of multiple phenomena is consistent with the ‘explanatory 67 coherence’ view of science [189-192]. In common with other amyloid proteins [98], that contain a characteristic cross-β 68 motif [173,193-209], they can be visualized using the fluorogenic stain thioflavin T [144,173,210-224] or via vibrational 69 spectroscopy [221,225-236]. As with any other ligand or binding agent, the rotation of the bound form is more re 70 stricted than that of the free form (which is largely what makes it fluorogenic), and precise intensities of thioflavin T 71 fluorescence depend on the location and conformation(s) to which the thioflavin T is bound [212-214,237-254] and in 72 some cases on the presence of interferents [255].

The ability to assess the rate of fibrin amyloid formation and degradation noninvasively is highly desirable, as it pre 146 cisely permits studies of the present type that can then be automated. While still not a high-throughput approach in 147 the usual sense, this does provide a substantial advance in scoring fibrinaloid microclot formation that is both fully 148 quantitative and without undue operator fatigue. This has allowed us, for the first time, to conclude at least three im 149 portant features: (i) the formation kinetics of fibrin amyloid microclots in whole samples may be imaged noninva 150 sively in an automated manner, (ii) such microclots can aggregate over time, and (iii) the fibrinaloid microclots may 151 be degraded by nattokinase. This latter has significant therapeutic implications for those suffering from Long COVID 152 and related disorders, as NK preparations are widely available commercially. Our approach also thus allows for the 153 comparison of different preparations of NK. Future work could usefully include recombinant serrapeptase (NK/SP), 154 lumbrokinase (NK/LK) and/or sequence variants of NK/SP made using the methods of synthetic biology [284], since 155 both serrapeptase and lumbrokinase also have fibrinolytic and amyloid-degrading properties [60,285-296].

