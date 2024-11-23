Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Consult your doctor for medical advice.

Effect on HIF-1-alpha Pathway : Some benzimidazoles influence the HIF-1-alpha pathway, which is crucial for VEGF expression and aspects of glycolysis, which are important for tumour growth and survival under hypoxic conditions.

Downregulation of Glycolytic Enzymes : Cancer cells often rely on glycolysis for energy production, even in the presence of oxygen (Warburg effect). FBZ might downregulate key enzymes involved in glycolysis, thereby depriving cancer cells of energy.

Cytotoxicity via Tubulin Disruption : FBZ can directly kill cancer cells by disrupting tubulin, which is crucial for microtubule formation.

Activation of p53 : p53 is a tumour suppressor protein that regulates the cell cycle and prevents cancer formation. FBZ has been proposed to activate p53, leading to tumour cell growth arrest and apoptosis.

Inhibition of Proteasomal Activity : FBZ may impair the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. This pathway is critical for deleting misfolded or damaged proteins and regulates various cellular processes, including cell cycle and survival. Inhibiting this pathway can increase cellular stress and death in cancer cells.

Microtubule Destabilization : FBZ disrupts microtubule polymerization, a mechanism shared with vinca alkaloids like vincristine used in cancer treatment. This disruption can induce mitotic arrest and apoptosis in cancer cells, halting their division and leading to cell death.

While potent against cancer cells, Fenbendazole generally shows a relatively low toxicity profile in normal human cells for several reasons:

Selective Toxicity to Rapidly Dividing Cells: Cancer cells typically divide much faster and more uncontrollably than most normal cells. Drugs like fenbendazole target processes essential for cell division, such as microtubule formation. Because cancer cells are more dependent on rapid and often aberrant cell division, they are more vulnerable to disruptions in these processes than normal cells.

Differential Expression of Molecular Targets: Some molecular pathways targeted by anticancer agents, like the proteasome degradation pathway or specific metabolic pathways, are often upregulated or altered in cancer cells compared to normal cells. This differential expression allows drugs to selectively impact cancer cells while sparing most normal cells.

Cancer Cells' Genetic Instability: Many cancer cells have genetic mutations that normal cells do not, making them more susceptible to the mechanisms of action of certain drugs. For instance, the activation of p53 by fenbendazole might lead to apoptosis in a cancer cell where p53 is mutated and pathologically activated, but not in normal cells where p53 functions correctly.

Apoptosis Sensitivity: Cancer cells are sometimes more prone to undergoing apoptosis (programmed cell death) due to their altered genetic makeup in response to external stresses. Drugs that induce cellular stress can trigger apoptosis more readily in these cells than in normal cells.