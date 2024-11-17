I thought this was fake news until I heard it from her own mouth:

I knew things were bad in the US, but this is messed up on many levels. Would the US be better off without most of these bureaucrats? How many of the 14% of the American workforce employed in the public sector have these kinds of attitudes?

Hopefully, Musk and Ramaswamy will be successful, and their promised DOGE purge will be a worldwide phenomenon. I suspect Canada is doing even worse than the States since 21% of its workforce is in the public sector, and it is probably the global epicentre of all things woke. It’s almost like they are creating jobs for those graduating from their useless, woke university courses—comfortable jobs for the lazy and their precious feelings. Too harsh?

Incidentally, listen to the attitude of this Deputy Defense Secretary, Kathleen Hicks:

Money is irrelevant to these people because they didn’t have to break their backs to make it —they just like to spend it.

