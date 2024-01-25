Share this postFDA: We have decided that informed consent is not necessary when we say so.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFDA: We have decided that informed consent is not necessary when we say so.We will decide on what is "minimal risk" and then do as we please on you lab rats.Mathew AldredJan 25, 2024∙ Paid12Share this postFDA: We have decided that informed consent is not necessary when we say so.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in