FDA: "Ivermectin Just For Horses and Cows"?

Share this postFDA: "Ivermectin Just For Horses and Cows"?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchFDA: "Ivermectin Just For Horses and Cows"?"Seriously, y’all".Mathew AldredJun 06, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postFDA: "Ivermectin Just For Horses and Cows"?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred