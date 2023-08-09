Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

FDA Can Publish False Information With "Sovereign Immunity", They Claim

The FDA Can Say Ivermectin Is Only for Horses, and Do So With Impunity, They Claim
Mathew Aldred
Aug 09, 2023
∙ Paid
7
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred