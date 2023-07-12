Share this postFauci’s Gang Publicly Dismissed Engineered Virus Even Though They Knew It Was “Highly Likely–It’s Not Some Fringe Theory”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFauci’s Gang Publicly Dismissed Engineered Virus Even Though They Knew It Was “Highly Likely–It’s Not Some Fringe Theory”Knowing Fauci, as we do now, was he ever likely to admit that the research he funded led to the pandemic?Mathew AldredJul 12, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postFauci’s Gang Publicly Dismissed Engineered Virus Even Though They Knew It Was “Highly Likely–It’s Not Some Fringe Theory”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in