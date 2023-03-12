Share this postFauci Still Trying to Weasel His Way Out of the Engineered Virus Storymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFauci Still Trying to Weasel His Way Out of the Engineered Virus StoryWill His Ploy to Play for Time Succeed?Mathew AldredMar 12, 2023∙ Paid8Share this postFauci Still Trying to Weasel His Way Out of the Engineered Virus Storymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in