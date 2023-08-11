Fauci Goes on Australian TV

Share this postFauci Goes on Australian TVmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchFauci Goes on Australian TVOh what a tangled web we weave...Mathew AldredAug 11, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postFauci Goes on Australian TVmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred